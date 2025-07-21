Braves' pair of solo shots not enough to overcome Yankees

Aaron Judge homered to move up a notch on New York's all-time list and the Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Sunday to win their three-game interleague series. HT Image

It was New York's first series win against Atlanta since 2021, and its first series win on the road since June 10-12 at Kansas City.

Judge hit a solo shot, his 36th, came against Grant Holmes in the first inning. It was Judge's first homer in Atlanta's Truist Park, the 32nd major league park in which he has homered.

The blast was the 351st of his career and moved Judge into a tie with Alex Rodriguez for sixth place on the team's all-time list. Judge went 1-for-4 with a walk on the day.

The winning pitcher was Marcus Stroman (2-1), who worked six innings, his longest stint of the season, and allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts. In four starts since returning from the injured list, Stroman is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA.

Devin Williams earned his 14th save.

Holmes (4-9) pitched six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

The Yankees scored twice in the first inning. Paul Goldschmidt followed Judge's home run with a two-out RBI single.

New York added a run in the sixth. After third baseman Nacho Alvarez Jr. saved a run with an aggressive throw to the plate to nail Giancarlo Stanton at the plate, Holmes hit Jorbit Vivas with a pitch to force home a run.

Atlanta cut the lead to 3-1 in the sixth on Matt Olson's 18th homer, a blast measured at 442 feet that landed on the roof of the restaurant in right field and bounced out of the ballpark.

New York got the run back in the seventh when Jazz Chisholm Jr. lined a double to left-center that scored Judge.

Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 13th homer in the ninth, a shot to center field that carried 456 feet.

--Field Level Media