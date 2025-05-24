Bridging skill gaps with Australia's Subclass 482 Visa

Are you a skilled professional considering work in Australia or an Australian employer addressing skill shortage? The Australia Subclass 482 Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) Visa may be a suitable option and WWICS can provide guidance. WWICS provides guidance for applicants and employers throughout the application process.

What is the Subclass 482 Visa?

The Subclass 482 Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) Visa, also known as the Employer Sponsored Visa, allows Australian employers to address labour shortages by sponsoring skilled workers from overseas. This visa is part of Australia’s skilled migration program and can offer a pathway to permanent residency for eligible applicants.

The Subclass 482 TSS Visa allows Australian employers to sponsor skilled foreign workers when local talent is not readily available. It's designed to help address labour shortages in key industries and can offer a temporary and in some cases, permanent opportunity to live and work in Australia.

Pathway to Permanent Residency

Holders of the Core Skills Stream, Special Skills Stream and Labour Agreement Stream may be eligible for the Employer Nomination Scheme (Subclass 186) visa.

Key considerations include working in the nominated occupation for up to four years, employer sponsorship for a permanent position, and continued compliance with visa and employment conditions.

Visa Conditions

You are generally permitted to work for the sponsoring employer in the nominated occupation.

You are typically required to start work within 90 days of arriving in Australia.

You should not stop working for more than 60 consecutive days.

Family members (partner, children) may be included in your application.

Family members may live, work, and study in Australia.

Study is possible under the Labour Agreement Stream, though applicants generally do not receive government assistance.

Streams of the 482 Visa – WWICS Can Help You Choose a Suitable One

WWICS assists applicants and employers in identifying a suitable stream based on their goals and eligibility:

1.Core Skills Stream Visa

There is no age requirement for this visa.

Occupations are typically on the Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL).

Applicants should have at least one year of relevant work experience in the nominated occupation or a related field.

English requirement may include

IELTS Overall band score of at least 5.0 with a score of at least 5 in each of the test components

OR PTE Academic overall test score of at least 36 with a score of at least 36 in each of the test components

OR completion of at least 5 years of full-time study in at least a secondary level institution where most classes were in English.

May be eligible for permanent residency.

WWICS provides support for PR pathways

2.Specialist Skills Stream Visa

There is no age requirement for this visa.

Applicants should have at least 1-year of relevant work experience in the nominated occupation or a related field

English requirement may include:

IELTS Overall band score of at least 5.0 with a score of at least 5 in each of the test components

OR PTE Academic overall test score of at least 36 with a score of at least 36 in each of the test components

OR completion of at least 5 years of full-time study in at least a secondary level institution where most classes were in English.

Visa valid for up to 4 years.

May be eligible for permanent residency.

WWICS provides support for PR pathways.

3.Labour Agreement Stream

This stream is for employers who have a Labour Agreement with the Australian government.

Applicants should have English language skills suitable to perform their nominated occupation.

English requirements specified in the Labour agreement between employer and the Commonwealth.

Visa conditions customised to the agreement.

WWICS can assist with compliance and application under special arrangements.

Key Eligibility Requirements

For the Employer:

Must be an approved Standard Business Sponsor.

Must demonstrate genuine need for the nominated position.

Must pay the Skilling Australians Fund (SAF) levy.

For the Employee:

Must be nominated for an eligible skilled occupation.

Must have at least years of relevant work experience.

Must meet English language requirements (which may vary by stream).

Must hold relevant qualifications or skills assessment (if required).

Must meet health and character requirements.

Application Process

Sponsorship: The employer applies for or holds approved business sponsorship. Nomination: The employer nominates the foreign worker for a skilled position. Visa Application: The nominated worker submits the visa application online.

All three steps may be lodged concurrently, but each must be approved for the visa to be granted.

Cost for all 03 Stream are approximately:

AUD$3115 (Applicant and Each Dependent over 18)

AUD$780.00for each dependant under 18 years old.

Additional costs may apply for family members, health checks, police certificates, and English tests.

Processing Time (Approximate)

Core Skills Stream: 6 – 10 months

Special Skills Stream: 5 – 9 months

Labour Agreement Stream: Varies depending on the agreement

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Can I change employers on a 482 visa?

Yes, but the new employer must submit a new nomination, and it generally needs to be approved before you begin work.

Q2: Can my spouse work in Australia?

Yes, dependent family members can work and study without restrictions.

Q3: Can I apply for a 482 visa while I’m in Australia?

Yes, you can apply onshore if you hold a valid visa and meet all criteria.

Q4: Is a skills assessment required for a 482 visa?

Not always. It depends on the occupation and nationality of the applicant. Some occupations and visa pathways may require a mandatory skills assessment.

Q5: What happens if I lose my job?

You may have 60 days to find a new sponsor, apply for a different visa, or leave Australia. Otherwise, you may be in breach of your visa conditions.

Why Consider WWICS for Your 482 Visa Application?

WWICS offers a range of services for both applicants and employers:

For Skilled Professionals

Eligibility assessment for the 482 visa stream.

Documentation & application assistance.

Support with skills assessment and English testing.

Job matching support with Australian employers.

Guidance on visa renewal and PR transition.

For Employers

Assistance with Standard Business Sponsorship (SBS) registration.

Support in drafting and submitting nomination applications.

Legal and compliance support to meet all immigration obligations.

Employee onboarding support.

With experience in the field, WWICS (WorldWide Immigration Consultancy Services) is a global provider of immigration services. Their consultants assist professionals and businesses with visa pathways including the 482 Employer Sponsored Visa.

Over 30 years of immigration expertise.

Global presence with offices in India, UAE, Canada, Australia, and more.

Registered migration agents and in-house legal experts.

Personalised support from consultation to settlement.

Transparent process and timely updates.

Pathway to Permanent Residency – WWICS May Offer Support

Many 482 visa holders may seek to settle in Australia permanently. WWICS can guide you through the transition to the Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS), a PR pathway for eligible TSS visa holders.

Their services may include:

Eligibility review for Subclass 186.

Employer coordination for nomination.

PR application filing and follow-up.

