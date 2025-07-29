Browns QB Kenny Pickett dealing with hamstring issue

Kenny Pickett, one of four players in Cleveland's quarterback competition, will miss time with a hamstring injury, leaving Joe Flacco as the primary QB1 this week. HT Image

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been rotating Pickett and Flacco, an 18-year veteran, with the first-team offense early in training camp.

Stefanski said he knew Pickett was hurt Saturday. The team sent him for an MRI exam and confirmed the injury, which will be reevaluated later in the week.

"With something like this, we'll see how it goes. But his mindset, my mindset, we'll just go day-to-day," Stefanski said Monday.

Rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel is also in the picture and has been taking the majority of the second-team reps ahead of fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders. Incumbent starter Deshaun Watson is idle while recovering from a series of Achilles surgeries over the past nine months.

Pickett, 27, was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade during the offseason and Flacco, 40, who signed as a free agent and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023, is back in Cleveland after playing for the Indianapolis Colts last season.

Pickett lost his starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the 2023 season. The team moved on from Pickett before the 2024 campaign, trading him to the Eagles to be a backup to Jalen Hurts.

Pickett is 15-10 as a starter and has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 4,765 yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 30 games.

--Field Level Media