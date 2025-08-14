Bryson DeChambeau craving podium finish in Indy

As LIV Golf crowns its 2025 individual champion this weekend in Indianapolis, Bryson DeChambeau will be thrilled to hang on to third place. HT Image

DeChambeau can't catch leader Joaquin Niemann of Chile or closest pursuer Jon Rahm of Spain, who will battle for the individual title at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Ind. He can, however, secure his highest year-end finish after placing fourth in 2023 and eighth in 2024.

"I put myself in a solid position for the podium," DeChambeau told reporters on Wednesday. "... (I) want to finally get on that podium. That would be awesome to do. I had a chance last week to win and have a chance to win the overall, but it didn't happen. It is what it is.

"But this week, I'm focused on my own game, hitting the best shots I can for the team, and hopefully getting on the team podium as well."

DeChambeau declined to speculate on whether Niemann or Rahm would be victorious.

"The level of competition they bring to LIV is out of control. It makes it almost impossible for some guys," he said.

"... What they're doing is great for LIV, it's great for golf, and honestly, I think whoever wins -- I'm not going to say -- but it's going to be an awesome feat and historical year for either one of those individuals."

DeChambeau, 31, finished in a tie for 13th on Sunday in Chicago after carding a 3-over 74 in the final round.

The two-time U.S. Open winner has 140.74 points this season and is followed in the standings by Dean Burmester of South Africa (117.25) and Talor Gooch (112.70).

DeChambeau won the LIV Golf Korea event in May and has six other top-10 finishes this season, including a T2 in Mexico City. His team, Crushers GC, is second in the team standings behind Legion XIII.

DeChambeau was asked about playing in the Indianapolis area and other LIV locales that have historically been underserved on the pro golf scene.

"There's plenty of markets out there that would like to have LIV Golf because of the economic impact as well as numerous other things, but Indianapolis having an event here showcasing these great stars, this great talent, at an awesome venue, is what's needed for the game of golf and for LIV personally in my opinion," he said.

DeChambeau compared it to his experience on the PGA Tour, where "we went back to the same places every single time."

"It's kind of cool that we're going into different markets and infiltrating and feeling out different places because they're all starved of it, and it's time for the game to move to places that are starved," he said.

"I personally think it's great. I can't wait to see the crowds out here this week, see what they're all about, and honestly hope to give them everything they wanted and more. I think LIV is definitely one of their best strategies to continue to go to these markets that are a little smaller and give them an opportunity to see what us top players in the world look like."

--Field Level Media