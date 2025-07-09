Caitlin Clark expects to return to Fever lineup Wednesday

Caitlin Clark plans to return to the Indiana Fever lineup on Wednesday barring unexpected setbacks with her injured leg prior to the matinee in Indianapolis against Golden State. HT Image

Clark implied she could be on a minutes restriction but assuredly would be a welcome addition to the rotation. Indiana is 4-5 in nine games without Clark this season.

"It's going to be fun to get back out there hopefully and just feel things again," said Clark, who said she hopes her minutes are in the "upper 20s."

"I don't know what the type of minutes I'm going to get will look like, but when I'm out there, compete, play hard. This is going to be a team that's going to be moving constantly, so just being aware and active, bring energy. It's obviously hard sitting out and watching for a few weeks, so I'm definitely excited to get back out there."

It's unclear if coach Stephanie White will start Clark in the matchup with the Valkyries as Indiana sits at .500 on the season.

Clark was largely idle and hasn't played since June 24 because of the leg injury suffered in an awkward fall and also missed three weeks with a strained quad.

Clark had a season-low six points in her last game.

"I mean, I feel pretty good, but going to try not to overdo it and put myself in a good position moving forward," she said.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.