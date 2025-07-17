Caitlin Clark sidelined again with another injury heading into All-Star weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — The Indiana Fever might be without star guard Caitlin Clark again for a bit after she injured her groin Tuesday night late in a win over the Connecticut Sun. HT Image

It will be a busy week for the league's young star if she can play at all. Clark will miss the Fever's game against New York on Wednesday night, which came less than 24 hours after she hurt her right groin. She had been listed as questionable earlier in the day.

Now the question remains about her availability for All-Star weekend, which Indiana is hosting. Clark is supposed to compete in a loaded 3-point contest Friday night and is captain of one of the All-Star teams.

“No update. Just felt a little something in her groin,” Fever coach Stephanie White said after an 85-77 victory over the Sun in Boston. “We’ll get it evaluated and see what happens from there.”

Clark got hurt with under a minute left when she walked downcourt holding her right groin after assisting on the Fever’s final basket. As teammate Aliyah Boston tried to console her, Clark walked to the basket stanchion and banged her head against it before heading to the bench. During the timeout, she covered her head with a towel and appeared to be holding back tears.

Clark had been durable throughout college and her first season in the WNBA, never missing a game. Now she's had four different muscle injuries so far this year.

She missed the preseason opener with tightness in her quad but played the next day in an exhibition game at her alma mater, Iowa. She suffered a quad strain against New York on May 24 that kept her out for five games. Clark returned on June 14 and played in five games before suffering another injury to her left groin that kept her out for four contests and the Commissioner's Cup final.

The Fever canceled shootaround Wednesday morning in New York, a common practice when a team is playing back-to-back games.

AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen in Boston contributed to this report.

