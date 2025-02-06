Camaraderie like never before on day 2 at the Indian Open 2025 Pickleball tournament

The agility of a badminton player, the intensity of a ping-pong rally, and the energy of a tennis match—all pickled into one! Where passion meets precision! Pro and challenger players battle it out at the Pickleball Tournament Indian Open 2025! Who’s your favorite to win?

Pickleball is a sport that is gaining popularity in India given the simplicity of its format, accessibility, and ease of play across age groups. The Indian Open 2025 could not have come at a better time for players across the world. While we have observed the growing relevance of the sport in India, it feels wholesome to witness our players sharing the court with professionals from around the world.

The second day of the tournament saw players and their families showing up in big numbers, supporting each other and smashing it out on the court. “The infrastructure being created for Pickleball in the country is probably 10x better than what’s available for Tennis. And this tournament by Global Sports has only pushed the bar higher,” says Vimalraj Jayachandran, Former International Tennis player from India. “As a Pro Pickleball player today, it feels surreal to be rubbing shoulders with players like Kenta Miyoshi. This thrill, the atmosphere, and these opportunities will only grow multi-fold in the next 2-3 years,” he says.

Legends and rising stars collide! The ultimate showdown between pro leagues and challenger leagues at the Pickleball Indian Open 2025. Who will claim the title?

Many Indians over the past 3 years have acquainted themselves with Pickleball, for varied reasons. While speaking to players across different age groups, we see a pattern in their intent. 50+ year-olds see the sport as a great way to make it back to the court despite the physical limitations that they may have for other sports. Players between the ages of 30 to 50 have switched from Tennis or Badminton to Pickleball simply because of the ease of its play, enabling friend groups to spend time together during the weekends. The up-and-coming generation of 15 to 25-year-olds has taken to the sport with more ambition and dedication, aspiring to become Professionals. Some even see it as a serious career option if they can improve themselves further in the next two years.

At the Indian Open 2025, the energy of the players is infectious and everyone is visibly having a lot of fun on and off the court. The friendly nature of the game has built a certain camaraderie amongst the players very quickly. The first showdown between the Delhi Snipers and Nashik Ninjas started with intense rallies and nail-biting moments. “Nashik has always been an underdog when it comes to Sports. It was time to put them on the map alongside the big cities out there,” says Karishma Thakker, owner of the Nashik Ninjas.

The Indian Open 2025 has built a bridge between all budding players in the country and the best players from across the world. Around 1200 players are participating in the tournament and these numbers are only expected to grow in the upcoming seasons. The team-based format matches on day 2 saw lively stands filled with team owners, families, friends, and fellow individual participants.

Notable performances:

Vishal Jadhav from Jaipur Jawans was seen in a sizzling form during the Challenger league match. A police inspector with the Mumbai Police, he has been playing Pickleball for one and half years and has already won medals at international tournaments including a Gold at the Asian Pickleball Games, Taiwan 2024. Vishal was seen smashing and thoroughly enjoying his game against the Hyderabad Vikings unlocking their first victory in the Challenger category.

In the thrilling Pro League matches between Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors and Goa Gladiators, Snehal Patil’s performance for the Warriors was a spectacle to watch. The Chhatrapati Warriors emerged as winners after a gripping tiebreaker.

Results:

4th February 2025 – Challenger League:(to be cross-checked with Global Sports authorities)

Match Won by Jaipur Jawans vs Hyderabad Vikings Jaipur Jawans Delhi Snipers vs Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors Kolkata Kingz vs Chennai Cool Cats Chennai Cool Cats Bengaluru Blazers vs Goa Gladiators Goa Gladiators Ahmedabad Olympians vs Kolkata Kingz Ahmedabad Olympians View All Prev Next

4th February 2025 – Pro League:(to be cross-checked with Global Sports authorities)

Match Won by Goa Gladiators vs Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors Delhi Snipers vs Nashik Ninjas Delhi Snipers Kolkata Kingz vs Ahmedabad Olympians Kolkata Kingz Hyderabad Vikings vs Chennai Cool Cats Chennai Cool Cats Jaipur Jawans vs Nashik Ninjas Jaipur Jawans View All Prev Next

The tournament is being conducted at NESCO Hall – 3, Goregaon, Mumbai – from 3rd February 2025 to 9th February 2025. Live action streamed exclusively on FanCode.

Stay tuned for more updates as India’s biggest Pickleball tournament unfolds this week!

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of HT.