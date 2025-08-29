Canada's Beukeboom set to win 80th cap in Women's Rugby World Cup clash with Wales

Tyson Beukeboom is set to equal a national appearance record after being named in Canada's starting team to face Wales in the Women's Rugby World Cup on Saturday. HT Image

The lock, already Canada's most-capped women's player, will draw level with former men's player, Aaron Carpenter, as the most-capped Canadian player of all time when she earns her 80th cap in Salford.

Canada, ranked second in the world, currently top Pool B after a 65-7 rout of Fiji last weekend, with six of their 11 tries scored by full-back Julia Schell.

They can guarantee their place in the quarter-finals with victory over Wales.

Canada coach Kevin Rouet has made five starting changes, with McKinley Hunt and Emily Tuttosi coming into the front row, while Karen Paquin is set for her fourth World Cup appearance in the back row and Beukeboom returns to the 15 after coming off the bench against Fiji.

Express back Asia Hogan-Rochester makes her Rugby World Cup debut out on the left wing.

Wales were beaten 38-8 by Scotland in their tournament opener but Rouet said: "We have to expect a lot of fight, Wales is never an easy game for us, it's always an 80-minute grind so we are prepared for threat.

"They have said it is like a final for them so you never know what you could expect from that. We just have to be confident with who we are and our preparation, go with the game plan.

"We expect a lot from them and they need to expect a lot from us."

Rouet, explaining why he had changed a winning team, added: "Fiji was a physical battle and you need to respect that. I believe we have amazing players in every position so it's tough and fun every week."

Canada team

Julia Schell; Alysha Corrigan, Florence Symonds, Alexandra Tessier , Asia Hogan-Rochester; Taylor Perry, Justine Pelletier; Gabrielle Senft, Karen Paquin, Caroline Crossley; Tyson Beukeboom, Sophie de Goede; DaLeaka Menin, Emily Tuttosi, McKinley Hunt

Replacements: Gillian Boag, Brittany Kassil, Olivia DeMerchant, Courtney O'Donnell, Fabiola Forteza, Olivia Apps, Claire Gallagher, Shoshanah Seumanutafa

Coach: Kevin Rouet

