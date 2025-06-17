Cardinals in search of rebound series as they visit White Sox

After posting a 4-8 record over an 11-day stretch, the St. Louis Cardinals more than welcomed their Monday off in Chicago ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the host White Sox. HT Image

St. Louis hopes 24 hours were enough recovery time to stage a rebound and avoid falling farther behind in the National League Central race.

St. Louis dropped three games in the standings over the past week to drop seven games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs. The good news? No one in the clubhouse is sulking.

"Last month was a great month, and this month has been a tough month so far," said Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. "Obviously, with no days off, that makes it even tougher, but there are no excuses because everyone has to go through it.

"But the attitude is the same as when we were playing well, and that's great."

A three-game sweep of the White Sox, who carry the fewest victories in the American League (23) into the series, would assure a winning road trip for the Cardinals.

St. Louis eyed a split of its four-game weekend set in Milwaukee, but couldn't capitalize in the ninth inning Sunday. Brewers closer Trevor Megill struck out Victor Scott II and Masyn Winn with two runners in scoring position to close a 3-2 Milwaukee win.

While the Cardinals broke through for eight runs Saturday, they hope to get their attack rolling again with second baseman Brendan Donovan healthy again. Donovan, who left a June 10 loss to Toronto with discomfort in his left big toe, had two hits on Sunday in his return to the lineup.

Chicago returns home from a 1-5 road trip to Houston and Texas. Things started smoothly enough with a 4-2 victory against the Astros on June 10, but the White Sox were thumped the following night before losing three of their last four games by one run.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (right thumb soreness) is expected to play against the Cardinals. He was scratched from Sunday's lineup with the ailment but pinch-ran in the eighth inning and stayed in the game to play center.

"I have him penciled in the lineup for Tuesday," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "Give him the day and see where he's at. We expect him to be in on Tuesday."

Venable missed all the scoring in Chicago's 2-1 defeat. He was ejected in the bottom of the first inning for arguing balls and strikes.

To right-hander Aaron Civale, who made his team debut following a Friday trade from the Brewers, Venable's gesture showed belief in a team that continues to compete.

"Anytime a manager goes and fights for the players, that's an awesome sign," Civale said. "When you have each other's backs, that's how you know you're in a good position and the culture's good. When you're fighting for each other, that's what's important."

St. Louis left-hander Matthew Liberatore (3-6, 4.17 ERA) will get the call as he looks to stop a three-start losing streak. Liberatore's latest defeat came Wednesday against Toronto, when he yielded five runs and nine hits in five innings.

Rookie righty Shane Smith (3-3, 2.37) will start for the White Sox. Smith picked up the victory in Houston on June 10 thanks to six innings of one-run, seven-hit ball.

--Field Level Media