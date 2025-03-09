Celebrating the Visionaries of the Design Your Dream Kitchen Contest

The kitchen is more than just a place to cook—it’s where stories are shared, memories are made, and creativity comes to life. In this spirit, Voltas Beko launched the Design Your Dream Kitchen Contest, inviting home enthusiasts to reimagine their kitchen space using Voltas Beko’s innovative appliances. The contest received an overwhelming response from across the country, with participants showcasing stunning concepts that blended aesthetics, functionality, and cutting-edge technology.We are delighted to introduce the winners: Prakriti, Ankit Sheth, and Smita Jain, who have won an exclusive trip to the Voltas Beko Factory in Ahmedabad—a behind-the-scenes experience of how some kitchen appliances are created. And here are the winners...

Meet the Winners

Prakriti – The Artist at Heart

Hailing from Delhi, Prakriti is an accounts professional with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Beyond numbers, she finds joy in cooking, painting, and decorating spaces. Having recently embarked onher dream kitchen reflects her love for organization and creativity.

Her Vision: Prakriti envisions a spacious walk-in pantry with smart storage solutions, where every ingredient has a designated space. She believes a clutter-free kitchen fosters a sense of calm and efficiency, much like her approach to life—structured, innovative, and inspiring.

Ankit Sheth – The Tech Visionary

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur specializing in Safety & Security Management, Ankit Sheth is always looking for ways to integrate technology into daily life. His passion for architectural design and smart automation influences his dream kitchen aspirations.

His Vision: A true tech enthusiast, Ankit dreams of a smart kitchen powered by the Internet of Things (IoT). He envisions AI-integrated appliances that sync with mobile apps, offering automated grocery tracking, remote-controlled ovens, and voice-command functionalities. To him, the kitchen of the future is intuitive, energy-efficient, and seamlessly connected.

Smita Jain – The Advocate for Simplicity & Accessibility

Based in Mumbai, Smita Jain believes in keeping things simple yet inclusive. For her, a kitchen is more than just a cooking space—it is a place to unwind, create, and enjoy life's simple pleasures.

Her Vision: Smita dreams of a kitchen that is accessible, safe, and welcoming. She believes the kitchen should be designed for ease, ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability or age, can navigate the space comfortably. For her, the kitchen is where she spends most of her time at home, making it the heart of the house.

The Experience Ahead

The winners will embark on a fascinating journey to the Voltas Beko Factory in Ahmedabad, where they will witness the intricate process of innovation, engineering, and craftsmanship that goes into creating world-class kitchen appliances. The exclusive factory tour will give them insight into cutting-edge technologies, including energy efficiency, smart storage solutions, and designs that redefine modern kitchens.

The Power of a Dream Kitchen

The Design Your Dream Kitchen Contest was about celebrating personal expression, functionality, and the role of technology in enhancing daily life. With Voltas Beko’s range of refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and washing machines, these visionaries crafted spaces that reflect their personalities.

As we celebrate Prakriti, Ankit, and Smita, we hope their stories inspire others to envision a kitchen that goes beyond cooking—a space that reflects their aspirations, passions, and way of life.

Stay tuned for their experiences at the Voltas Beko Factory of Happiness.

Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.