Charlotte Laffar rides 'amazing' first round to Women's Scottish lead

World No. 1,184 Charlotte Laffar is the surprise name atop the leaderboard after the first round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open on Thursday in Gailes, Scotland.

The 32-year-old Englishwoman has six career top-10 finishes and zero wins on the Ladies European Tour, and she took a four-year break from competitive golf to have her sons, Freddie and Oscar.

That mattered little Thursday at Dundonald Links, as Laffar sank eight birdies in a 6-under-par 66 to set the early pace. She's one stroke ahead of a five- way tie for second, which features established Irishwoman Leona Maguire and rising star Lottie Woad of England.

"It was an amazing day," Laffar said. "Started (with) a bogey actually, but sometimes it goes that way. You relax into it. I holed some great putts and I hit my driver the best I've hit it for a long, long time."

Laffar was asked if she was surprised to have such a start to the prestigious tournament, which features stars from both the LPGA Tour and Europe.

"Yes and no, really. I've got no pressure at all," Laffar said. "Golf is a lot of people's lives out here, but my children are my life. So this has become more of a working hobby I suppose you could say. I've just got to enjoy every moment."

Woad nearly had a 66 of her own, but she made her only bogey at the par-4 17th hole to slip back to 5 under.

Woad, 21, was the No. 1 amateur in the world and turned pro earlier this month in order to accept membership on the LPGA Tour. This marks her first professional event, and it comes after a six-shot win at the Women's Irish Open and a tie for third at the Evian Championship, the major held in France.

"It didn't feel too different today," said Woad, who reached 16 of 18 greens in regulation. "I think having all the experience I've had in majors and contending gave me all I needed and didn't really have to change much."

Maguire is familiar with life atop the amateur rankings, as she set the record for most weeks as the No. 1-ranked woman. Now she has three wins between the LPGA and LET, but she's slipped to No. 74 in the world rankings amid a tough year.

But Maguire eagled her first hole Thursday on her way to a bogey-free round.

"Couldn't really ask for a better start," Maguire said. "Holed out with a 9-iron on 10, our first hole today in pretty much perfect conditions for most of the front nine. Tried to take advantage of that as much as I could."

Tied with Woad and Maguire at 5-under 67 are Japan's Rio Takeda, Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz and Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol.

A 10-woman logjam at 4-under 68 features World No. 1 Nelly Korda and recent major champion Minjee Lee of Australia. Korda recorded seven birdies to more than make up for three bogeys and place her in contention.

"It's softer compared to the links that I typically played," Korda said of Dundonald Links. "But it gets windy out here. I played Monday where it was no wind. I played this morning where there was no wind but all of a sudden, it's a flip of a switch and it gets so windy out here and makes it very difficult."

