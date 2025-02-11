Chennai Challengers and Delhi Pros finish off in style!

The Challenger and Pro league tournaments of the Indian Open 2025 concluded on 9th February 2025. Chennai Cool Cats in action! From left to right – Aditya Singh, Dev Shah, Rodrigo Reyes, Rakshika Ravi, and Manas Sharma.

The Super 8 battled out to the finals of this incredible season of Pickleball, the biggest one yet. Organized by Global Sports, the love for Pickleball came live at the stadium in Mumbai from 3rd February 2025 to 9th February 2025. 10 teams representing 10 cities of India came together to play in the league format with each team consisting of a mix of international players and local talent. The tournament held its final match in the Pro League with the Chennai Cool Cats fighting against the Delhi Snipers. The Challenger league culminated in a combat between the Bengaluru Blazers and the Chennai Cool Cats. 2 MVPs (Most Valuable Player), one in each league, were also brought to the spotlight for their consistent performance throughout the tournament.

Meet the Delhi Snipers! From left to right – Team Owner Drish Ashar, Aidan Schenk, Ammol Ramchandani, Jamie Haas, Spencer Lanier, Leah Tauber, Mitch Hargreaves, and Team Owner Krysh Bajaj.

Challenger League 2025:

Winners -

Team Name Result Chennai Cool Cats Winner Bengaluru Blazers Runner-up Jaipur Jawans 3rd place Prev Next

Most Valuable Player (MVP) –Aditya Singh (Chennai Cool Cats)

Pro League 2025:

Winners -

Team Name Result Delhi Snipers Winner Chennai Cool Cats Runner-up Kolkata Kingz 3rd place Prev Next

Most Valuable Player (MVP) –Aidan Schenk (Delhi Snipers)

Global Sports is all set to host the next tournament of the Pickleball Open in Dubai in May 2025. The founders are determined to train, organize, and bring more competition, love, and enjoyment to this sport. The Indian Open 2025 is one of many more milestones for India, in the world of Pickleball.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of HT.