Chicago Stars FC salvages 1-1 draw with Bay FC

Chicago Stars FC returned to Bridgeview, Ill., on Sunday in hopes to end their nearly 11-month run without a home win. While they only come away with a 1-1 draw against Bay FC, it could have been worse if not for a match-tying goal from Shea Groom.

In the 42nd minute, the Stars (1-9-5, 8 points) drew level thanks to the side's aggressive press that won the ball in their attacking third. Groom received a pass outside of the 18-yard box after Ally Schlegel laid off a pass that the veteran Groom dribbled past a falling defender.

Groom then sent a close-range shot into the right side of the net for the equalizer.

Groom's score is her second of the season for Chicago. It also made 2025 the first season in which she scored multiple goals since she played for the Houston Dash in 2021.

In the third minute of second-half stoppage, Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher grabbed a corner that challenged for a goal, but the World Cup winner kept the ball from crossing the line to save the Chicago point.

The match's first goal came as a result of poor Chicago defending that Bay FC (4-6-5, 17 points) rookie Taylor Huff turned into her second-career goal, which have come in consecutive matches.

On a corner kick, Huff stood at the far post and received the pass without defensive pressure. She then put a shot just inside the right post to give the visitors the lead in the 29th minute.

The draw continues a run of struggles at home that stretches back to September 21, 2024, the last time Chicago Stars FC won on their own field.

Even so, the draw showed the club's response to the promotion of Ella Masar to interim head coach during the NWSL summer break. Since Masar's move, Stars FC have two draws in two matches.

