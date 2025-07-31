Chris Paddack delivers strong Tigers' mound debut in sweep of D-backs

Chris Paddack pitched six solid innings in his Detroit debut and the host Tigers extended their winning streak to four games with a 7-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. HT Image

Paddack, a 29-year-old right-hander, was traded from Minnesota to the Tigers on Monday. Paddack (4-9) held the Diamondbacks to one run and three hits without a walk while striking out five.

Kerry Carpenter led the offense with a two-run homer and RBI triple. Jake Rogers also hit a two-run homer, while Colt Keith contributed three hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Zach McKinstry, who had four RBIs the previous game, added a run-scoring double as the Tigers completed a three-game series sweep.

Arizona starter Ryne Nelson (6-3) allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings but only one of those runs was earned. Nelson added eight strikeouts. The Diamondbacks have lost five straight and eight of their last nine.

Geraldo Perdomo had three hits, including a solo homer, and also drove in the other Arizona run. The Diamondbacks have scored just five runs during their five-game slide.

The Tigers got on the board in the third. Keith smacked a one-out single before Carpenter bounced a triple down the right field line.

Corbin Carroll led off the next inning with a double and scored one out later on a Perdomo single to tie the score.

Detroit grabbed a 4-1 advantage in the fifth. Shortstop Perdomo was charged with two errors on Rogers' one-out grounder, allowing the catcher to reach second. Keith knocked in Rogers with his third hit of the game. With two out, Carpenter lined a Nelson fastball over the right field wall for his 17th homer.

The Tigers padded their lead to 7-1 against reliever Kyle Backhus in the sixth. Wenceel Perez and McKinstry hit back-to-back doubles for the first of those runs. With two out, Rogers pulled a sweeper over the left field wall for his third homer.

Perdomo homered with two out in the ninth, his 11th of the season.

--Field Level Media