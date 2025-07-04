Cilic sends fourth seed Draper crashing out of Wimbledon

British fourth seed Jack Draper suffered a shock Wimbledon exit as former finalist Marin Cilic rolled back the years on Thursday to reach the third round. HT Image

Cilic, the Croatian world number 83, blasted 53 winners in a 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory that stunned the partisan British fans on Court One.

Draper is the new figurehead of British tennis after taking on a role filled for a generation by the now-retired former Wimbledon winner Andy Murray.

But the 23-year-old has a poor record at his home Grand Slam.

He is yet to make it past the second round in four appearances at the grass-court tournament.

Draper is the latest highly-ranked star to endure a surprise exit from Wimbledon this year, with German men's third seed Alexander Zverev and four of the top five women's seeds all eliminated.

Draper made his breakthrough last season with a run to the US Open semi-finals, yet he has failed to make the last eight at any of this year's three Grand Slams.

In contrast to Draper's woes in south-west London, Cilic, 36, has an impressive record at Wimbledon, finishing as runner-up in 2017, when he lost in the final against Roger Federer.

The former world number three has not played at the All England Club since 2021 and has slipped down the rankings after battling injuries.

Cilic has reached three Grand Slam finals, winning his sole major title at the 2014 US Open and losing to Federer at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018.

Now 36, the big-serving Cilic is firmly in the twilight of his career.

He had lost in the opening round at the Australian and French Opens this year, but his superb display against Draper underlined his enduring quality on grass.

He returned to the top 100 by winning the second-tier Challenger event in Nottingham last month.

And beating Draper ranked as his first victory over a top-five player on grass.

