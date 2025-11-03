Rising at the foothills of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Piramal Revanta is a 12-acre integrated ecosystem with six iconic towers — bringing together nature, urban sophistication, and a thriving community. The biophilic development is more than residences, it’s a lifestyle destination where every element celebrates living full of life. Club RASA – A New Wellness Chapter in the Story of Piramal Revanta, Mulund

The first four towers at Piramal Revanta, along with Club RASA (Rejuvenation & Sports Arena) — the development’s first clubhouse spanning ~20,000 sq. ft. across two levels have been successfully delivered.

Towers 5 and 6, named Raynav and Rayansh, are currently under construction and are thoughtfully nestled within Vana, a 3-acre green paradise that forms an integral part of Piramal Revanta. The development now takes the next step in its journey of reimagining lifestyle with the introduction of Club RAHA (Relax, Align, Heal, Achieve), the second clubhouse at Piramal Revanta.

Located within Vana, Club RAHA spans ~11,000 sq. ft. across three levels and seamlessly blends nature with world-class amenities. It serves as a vibrant hub for recreation, wellness, and community living. Designed to inspire relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic wellbeing, it will soon elevate the lifestyle experience for residents of Piramal Revanta.

The first level of Club RAHA is where wellness and convenience converge, featuring a state-of-the-art gymnasium overlooking the lush greens of Vana, a fitness studio, a salon, creche and a first-aid room. The second level becomes a hub for entertainment, complete with a mini theatre for cinematic evenings and a games zone for moments of play and connection. Rising above it all, the rooftop infinity-edge swimming pool offers an unmatched vantage point — where residents can unwind against panoramic views of both the city skyline and the green expanse of Vana below.

Club RASA set the benchmark for modern recreational spaces with it’s expansive ~6,000 sq.ft. multisport court, featuring Mulund’s first Pickleball court in a residential development. Club RAHA builds on that legacy with a design that is both immersive and thoughtful. The interiors are envisioned to mirror the calm of nature while retaining a modern sophistication — airy layouts, light-filled spaces, and a material palette inspired by the youthful eclectic brand colours of Piramal Revanta to ensure that every experience here feels elevated yet rooted in warmth.

With Club RAHA, Piramal Revanta reaffirms its vision — creating not just homes, but holistic ecosystems where every element adds to the joy of living. Within the lush embrace of Vana, it promises a seamless extension of life, leisure and community, ensuring that every moment here is truly full of life.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

