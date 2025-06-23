Clutch Miguel Vargas double pushes White Sox past Blue Jays

Miguel Vargas hit the go-ahead two-run double in a three-run eighth and the visiting Chicago White Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. HT Image

Vargas had two hits to help the White Sox take the rubber match of the three-game series.

Bo Bichette had two RBI singles for the Blue Jays, who finished a 3-3 homestand.

Toronto's Brendon Little (3-1) walked pinch hitter Austin Slater to open the eighth. Michael A. Taylor singled to left with two out. Jeff Hoffman replaced Little and walked Meidroth to load the bases. A run scored when Hoffman muffed Andrew Benintendi's trickler up the first-base line. Vargas stroked the decisive double to left.

Toronto starter Chris Bassitt was perfect for the first three innings before Chase Meidroth led off the fourth by grounding a single to right. Meidroth took second when Vargas lined a one-out single to left. Kyle Teel walked to load the bases. Meidroth scored on Luis Robert Jr.'s fielder's choice chop to third.

Chicago starter Adrian Houser retired nine straight before Andres Gimenez snapped an 0-for-20 drought with a one-out bloop single to left in the fifth. Gimenez took third on Myles Straw's double past third base but was out in a rundown between third and home on Alan Roden's grounder to first. Bichette grounded a single up the middle to tie the game. Houser limited the damage when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out with the bases loaded.

Bassitt had a perfect sixth inning to complete his outing with one run, three hits and one walk allowed with seven strikeouts.

Roden led off the home seventh with a triple over the bag at first and into the right-field corner. Bichette singled up the middle and Toronto led 2-1. After Addison Barger grounded out to move Bichette to second, Jordan Leasure (2-4) replaced Houser. Guerrero walked and Bichette took third on a wild pitch. Bichette was out at home on a grounder to third.

Houser finished with two runs allowed, seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Chicago's Brandon Eisert pitched a perfect eighth.

Grant Taylor pitched around a single in the ninth to earn his first career save.

--Field Level Media