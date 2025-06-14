Coastal Carolina uses 3-run 8th inning to beat Arizona 7-4 in CWS opener, extend streak to 24 games

OMAHA, Neb. — Coastal Carolina broke open a tie game with three runs in the eighth inning, Dominick Carbone shut down an Arizona threat in the ninth, and the Chanticleers opened the College World Series with a 7-4 victory Friday. HT Image

The Chanticleers extended their winning streak to 24 games in their first appearance in Omaha since they beat Arizona in the 2016 finals. They'll play Sunday against the winner of Friday night's game between Louisville and No. 8 national seed Oregon State.

Arizona , in the CWS for the first time since 2021, will play the Louisville-Oregon State loser on Sunday.

Coastal Carolina scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to forge a 4-all tie with the Wildcats and took the lead in the eighth after reliever Garrett Hicks retired the first two batters.

Wells Skyes sliced a ball just inside the right-field line for a double and Caden Bodine was intentionally walked before Sebastian Alexander singled in the go-ahead run. Arizona closer Tony Pluta came on and gave up Blake Barthol's two-run double.

The Wildcats had runners on the corners with none out in the ninth. Carbone struck out pinch-hitter Dom Rodriguez and then got Brendan Summerhill to hit into a game-ending double play.

The Chanticleers of the Sun Belt Conference arrived with the most wins and on the longest winning streak ever entering a CWS.

Gary Gilmore, who coached the 2016 national championship team and retired after last season, accepted Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall's invitation to fly with the team to Omaha. He watched the game from the stands.

Chanticleers reliever Cameron Flukey went four innings in relief of Riley Eikhoff and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk.

Coastal Carolina finished with 14 hits against four pitchers. Blagen Pado, who entered the NCAA Tournament batting .225, continued his postseason tear. He went 2 for 4 and is now 10 of 21 with three homers and eight RBIs over six tournament games.

Arizona's Mason White hit his 20th homer of the season, and 49th of his career, in the fourth inning, with Alexander leaping at the left-field fence and having the ball soar just over his outstretched glove.

The Wildcats' Owen Kramkowski, coming off his worst start of the season in an 18-2 loss at North Carolina in Game 1 of super regionals, scattered nine singles and a walk while giving up three runs in five innings. He struck out seven.

