Coca-Cola sets a new benchmark with FIFA World Cup 26™ Trophy Tour and Coke Studio Bharat Live

India witnessed a fusion of global sport and local culture this January as Coca-Cola brought the FIFA World Cup™ Original Trophy back to Indian soil after a 12-year hiatus. The momentous return was amplified by the debut of Coke Studio Bharat Live, marking a first-of-its-kind reel to real transition that turned digital melodies into a massive on-ground celebration. Coca-Cola celebrated the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy's return to India with events in Guwahati and Delhi, showcasing local culture through Coke Studio Bharat Live. (Coca-Cola)

The centrepiece of the event, the FIFA World Cup™ Original Trophy, is a masterpiece of sporting history. The trophy was crafted from 18-carat solid gold, weighs 6.175 kg, and stands 36.5 cm tall. Its iconic design was created by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga in 1974 and depicts two human figures spiralling upward from the base to hold the entire world in their hands. This symbol of global unity sat atop a base finished with two layers of vibrant green malachite, gleaming under the lights of Delhi and Guwahati as a reminder of the footballing achievement.

In India, the festivities kicked off in the capital on January 11, where the trophy was unveiled by Brazilian football legend Gilberto Silva and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Silva noted the incredible energy of the Indian fans, and said that while he had always heard cricket was popular, he was happy to discover that football is also so loved in India. He expressed his hope that this trophy would inspire many young kids and the next generation of players, both girls and boys, to become successful footballers.

The excitement was palpable as fans also got a chance to come up-close with the iconic trophy and take selfies with it. The public showcase at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla became a hub for enthusiasts, where influencers and athletes including Varun Sood, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Robin Singh, and Dalima Chhibber joined the crowds to engage in freestyle challenges, fun activities and interactive football zones.

Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Sport in India is entering a defining phase, marked by wider participation, stronger infrastructure, and growing global engagement. This progress has been enabled by sustained government-led initiatives that are strengthening access, facilities, and local engagement across the country. Our long-standing partnership with FIFA enables us to bring such landmark sporting moments closer to Indian consumers.”

Coke Studio Bharat: From screens to the stage

Towards evening, the energy shifted from the pitch to the podium. For the first time, Coke Studio Bharat moved from the digital screen to a physical stage, transforming the NSIC Grounds into a high-octane music arena. The Delhi line-up featured powerhouse performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Rashmeet Kaur, Divyam and Khwaab. In a special treat for music lovers, Aditya Rikhari surprised the audience by performing his unreleased song titled Ae Ajnabee offering a rare preview that left the crowd spellbound. The Delhi concert reached its peak with a spectacular medley where all artists joined Shreya Ghoshal on stage, even inviting a lucky fan to sing along, personifying the ‘fan-first’ philosophy of the tour.

Guwahati: The heart of the north-east