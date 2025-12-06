Colorado hires Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator, architect of the high-tempo "Go-Go" system

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has brought in Sacramento State's Brennan Marion as the offensive coordinator, the architect of the high-tempo, run-oriented “Go-Go” system. HT Image

The school announced the hire Friday. Marion will step in for Pat Shurmur, whose contract was up after a 3-9 season. Marion will have highly touted quarterback Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis to direct an offense that takes advantage of creative formations to produce favorable situations.

"We brought in a man that has shown he’s creative, innovative, knowledgeable, smart and understands today’s players,” Sanders said. “He has made a difference on the field and off everywhere he’s been.”

The 38-year-old Marion becomes the third offensive coordinator since Sanders arrived at Colorado before the 2023 season. Sanders started with Sean Lewis, who's now the head coach at San Diego State, and then turned the controls over to Shurmur. He ran the offense in 2024 with weapons such as Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, but Colorado struggled to find its rhythm this season.

Marion spent one season as the head coach at Sacramento State, leading the Hornets to a 7-5 mark. They averaged nearly 34 points and 425.6 yards. Leading the way was running back Rodney Hammond Jr., who averaged over 101 yards rushing per game.

Colorado is coming off a season in which the offense finished second-to-last in the Big 12 in both points and rushing .

“Humbled to be sought out by the best to ever do it in football — Coach Prime,” Marion said. “It’s my mission to make sure we put a great product on the field that the entire CU family can be proud of!”

Before Sacramento State, Marion spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at UNLV. He helped the Rebels to a pair of bowl games by relying on a dynamic offense.

Marion is the architect of the “Go-Go” offense, which emphasizes creativity and pace — he wants to run a lot of plays. He even wears a chain around his neck that reads “Go-Go.”

In 2023, UNLV scored 40 or more points in a program-record six games. The Rebels finished in the top 10 in the FBS that season in third-down conversions and red-zone offense. They averaged 34.4 points.

Marion also worked at Texas with head coach Steve Sarkisian as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. While there, Marion mentored wideout Xavier Worthy, who's now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Marion also was a receivers coach at Pittsburgh where he worked with Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison, a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.

