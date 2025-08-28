Colts GM on QB Anthony Richardson: 'We're not trading him'

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard made it clear Wednesday that he is not entertaining trade offers for quarterback Anthony Richardson. HT Image

The Colts announced last week that they are turning to free agent acquisition Daniel Jones over fellow former first-round pick Richardson as the team's starting quarterback.

Many speculated that signals the end in Indianapolis for Richardson, who has struggled with injuries and accuracy since being selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

"It's easy to say he's done and I don't agree," Ballard said Wednesday. "I do not agree with that. I think overcoming challenges or obstacles along the way are good for anybody. I'm proud of Anthony of where he's at, how far he's come. He's come miles."

When asked if any team has reached out to potentially trade for Richardson, Ballard was succinct.

"No, but we're not trading him," he said.

Ballard admitted that he has been in communication with Richardson's representatives but stressed that the team is not done with him.

"Not a lot of talks with AR but have had a lot of talks with his agent," Ballard said. "Coaching staff, they talk to Anthony a bunch. One thing that's getting overshadowed a little bit is Daniel. Both of them competed. ... And at the end of the day, Daniel won the job. Does that mean we are done with Anthony? No. But I don't want to dismiss the run he's had here."

For his career, Richardson has completed just 50.6 percent of his passes for 2,391 yards and 11 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 15 games. He has also rushed for 635 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Richardson, 23, has been limited to 15 starts over his first two NFL seasons due to a myriad of injuries, including to his shoulder, oblique, foot, back and finger, as well as a concussion.

The Colts open the season Sept. 7 at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.