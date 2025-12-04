Colts sign former Saints kicker Blake Grupe to practice squad

INDIANOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts signed former New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe to their practice squad Wednesday, one day after waiving Michael Badgley. HT Image

Grupe was part of a three-player tryout Tuesday in Indy that also featured former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. He is expected to be promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's key game at Jacksonville , a matchup that features the AFC South's co-leaders.

Grupe lost his job in New Orleans after making just 18 of 26 field goals this season though he did convert all 15 of his extra-point attempts. He made 75 of 94 field goals and 86 of 88 extra points in 45 games with the Saints between 2023 and 2025 and also worked with Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason when the two were at Notre Dame in 2022.

Badgley was released after missing his third extra point attempt in seven games. His most recent miss proved costly because Indy drove to the Houston 31-yard line with about two minutes to play Sunday. The Colts were forced to try to score a go-ahead touchdown instead of kicking a field goal that would have tied the score and potentially forced overtime.

Instead, the Colts wound up losing 20-16, marking the first time this season they've lost two in a row. The loss allowed Jacksonville to grab a share of the division lead and let two-time defending division champ Houston move within one game of the leaders.

Grupe is the third kicker Indy will have used this season. Spencer Shrader suffered a season-ending right knee injury, tearing multiple ligaments, in a collision during a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in early October.

