Colts tab Daniel Jones QB1; QB2 Anthony Richardson 'respects' call

The Indianapolis Colts are turning to free agent acquisition Daniel Jones over fellow former first-round pick Anthony Richardson as the team's starting quarterback. HT Image

"He's our starting quarterback for the season," head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday. "I feel confident in his abilities."

Signed to a one-year, $14 million contract in the offseason, Jones joined the Colts to take part in an open competition for the job.

"When they both came in, I made it very clear that this is going to be a battle, and they're going to compete for the job," Steichen said Saturday after Indianapolis' preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. "And like I said, I'm going to make the decision I feel is best for the football team."

It's a second chance at an NFL starting job for Jones, one that puts Richardson's future with the Colts in question. Steichen said "staying healthy" is a factor if Richardson is to continue to develop.

Richardson said Tuesday he "respects the decision" and promised to keep working.

"They feel like he's a better fit for the team and the outcome of us winning. You have to respect it and keep working," Richardson said. "It doesn't undermine any of the work I've put in. It doesn't say I haven't improved. I'm proud of the improvement I've made."

Jones, 28, was the No. 6 overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft. He suffered a season-ending ACL tear in 2023 but returned in time to start the 2024 season as the team's No. 1 quarterback.

"Excited for the opportunity," Jones said on Tuesday. "As a competitor, you want to be on the field. ... My approach, my preparation, all that stuff stays the same. I'm fired up, I'm excited."

He was benched after New York's 2-8 start to the season and was replaced by Tommy DeVito, prompting Jones to request to be released last November. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings and was assigned to the practice squad. He did not play in any games with the Vikings, who plan to have J.J. McCarthy under center to start the 2025 season.

Jones has 14,582 passing yards, 70 touchdown passes and 47 interceptions in 70 career games (69 starts). He has 2,179 rushing yards with 15 TDs. His record as the Giants' starter was 24-44-1.

Richardson, 23, has struggled with injuries and accuracy as a passer since being selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

For his career, Richardson has completed 50.6 percent of his passes for 2,391 yards and 11 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 15 games. He has also been sacked 21 times and committed 12 fumbles.

Richardson has been limited to 15 starts over his first two NFL seasons due to a myriad of injuries, including to his shoulder, oblique, foot, back and finger, as well as a concussion.

The Colts open the 2025 season Sept. 7 against the visiting Miami Dolphins.

--Field Level Media