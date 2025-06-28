Cooper Flagg is ready to do whatever the Mavs ask

Cooper Flagg has enormous shoes to fill, trying to carry the mantle of the likes of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic in Dallas, but the NBA draft's No. 1 pick is willing to do whatever is asked of him to help the Mavericks continue their recent success. HT Image

And head coach Jason Kidd, who was the No. 2 pick by Dallas in the 1994 NBA Draft, is ready to challenge the Duke alum.

"I think it's a versatile position, doing a lot of different things," Flagg said of his expectations on the court at his introductory press conference Friday in Dallas. "I think with the team, looking at the roster, we can play a really good brand of positionless basketball, with a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. So I think that'll be one of the biggest strengths, and trying to play to that and just doing whatever I can to help the team win."

Kidd is also looking forward to the versatility that Flagg brings.

"I don't look at the position. I want to put him at the point guard," Kidd told reporters Friday. "I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts, being able to run the show, being able to play the two, play the three -- he's comfortable playing that but we want to push, and I think he's going to respond in a positive way."

Kidd called out Flagg's maturity as the teenager fielded questions with all eyes on him.

"Just sitting here listening to him, isn't it incredible? I mean we're talking about an 18-year-old who has all the right answers and is talking about working out after this," Kidd said. "Just his poise, he's going to be successful for a long time. He likes to work, he's not afraid to work. ... I'm very blessed and the Mavs are very blessed to have him be a part of the family."

Joining a team with NBA Finals aspirations and the likes of Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II puts the Newport, Maine native in the unusual position of being a top pick on a team that's ready to win it all now. Flagg considers that a blessing.

"A lot of people in this position or this situation aren't granted this opportunity," Flagg said, "so I just feel really blessed and grateful for the situation I've been given and I'm just looking forward to being a sponge, you know, just getting down here excited to just learn, soak it all in and learn from the guys that are older have been through it all before."

Kidd is eager to put Flagg to work.

"I'm excited about giving him the ball against the Lakers and see what happens," he said. "Let's get it started right off the bat."

--Field Level Media