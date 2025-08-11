Course owner Trump hails Forrest's 'brilliant' Scottish Championship win

Donald Trump congratulated Grant Forrest on his "brilliant golf" after a four-shot win Sunday in a Scottish Championship tournament played on a course owned by the President of the United States. HT Image

It was the second time Forrest, a 32-year-old Scot, had enjoyed a professional title success on home soil, with his victory on the Trump International Golf Links coming almost four years to the day since he won his maiden European Tour title at St Andrews.

Forrest held a three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round and maintained control in windy conditions in Aberdeen.

Trump, who recently spent five days in Scotland, playing golf and sealing a major trade deal with the European Union, was among the first to congratulate Forrest on his victory in a FaceTime call.

"I watched it... he's some player," said US President Trump in the call, shared on X by the European Tour.

"I look forward to playing with him -- in fact I will play with him tomorrow (Monday) if he could get on a plane.

"What a round of golf. What three rounds of brilliant golf. It's a great honour you won, thank you very much."

Forrest's advantage was briefly cut to two strokes following Todd Clements' birdie on the opening hole.

But when Forrest birdied the fourth and Clements carded a triple-bogey eight at the same hole, the Scot led by five shots.

Forrest, the world number 294, double-bogeyed the last, but by then he had added two more birdies and a dropped shot in a closing 72 to finish with an eight-under-par total.

"It's amazing, just speechless," Forrest said. "I think it is the same week as I won four years ago on the calendar so just amazing, that must say something about this week and being at home.

"I just can't believe it. It's been such a tough year on the golf course. It's just a crazy game that you can go and come out and do this, with what feels out of nowhere.

"It's just that old chestnut that one week can turn things around and it has."

England's Joe Dean parred the last to finish in outright second at four under, with compatriot John Parry one shot further behind alongside Norway's Kristoffer Reitan and Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen.

