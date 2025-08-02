Cubs chairman says team's performance convinced him extending Hoyer's contract was right thing to do

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts came into the season thinking about extending president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer's contract. The team's performance convinced him it was the right thing to do. HT Image

“We went into the season thinking about an extension,” Ricketts said Friday. "I think the team was playing well enough that Jed had really proven he put a good ballclub on the field. I’ve always been comfortable with Jed. He makes good baseball decisions, and he's really built a good organization.”

The Cubs agreed to a multiyear extension with the 51-year-old Hoyer on Monday. His contract was set to expire at the end of this season, his 14th with the Cubs. Hoyer was hired as general manager in 2011 and replaced Theo Epstein as president of baseball operations following the 2020 season.

Led by breakout All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago was second in the NL Central and a game behind Milwaukee at 63-45 entering Friday's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. It lost two of three at Milwaukee this week.

The Cubs added depth to their lineup and pitching staff before the trade deadline. They acquired utility player Willi Castro from the rebuilding Minnesota Twins and veteran left-hander Taylor Rogers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. They also got right-handers Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals and Andrew Kittredge from Baltimore.

“I think the way he's methodically gone about developing the right players and bringing them up, looking for the right guys to add, being thoughtful about who he signs," Ricketts said. “I think all those things have added up. He's had a good first four years. And then of course going into this season, when we got off to a great start, that just spoke to his decision-making and his judgment, and so we were confident a few weeks ago that an extension was the right thing to do.”

