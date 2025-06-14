Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dbacks closer Justin Martinez out for season with UCL sprain

Reuters |
Jun 14, 2025 02:49 AM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-ARI-MARTINEZ

Arizona's pitching staff took another hit as right-handed closer Justin Martinez is done for the season with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, according to reports Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told MLB Network radio Friday that Martinez is still seeking a second opinion on the next steps but said he is expected to miss 12 to 13 months.

Earlier this season, Martinez was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, but he had returned in what seemed to be full form until Monday's game over the visiting Seattle Mariners.

In the eventual 8-4 win, Martinez struck out two and walked one when he suddenly motioned to the trainer in the middle of the next at-bat and left the game, reporting tightness in the right elbow. A subsequent MRI exam revealed the UCL sprain and sent Martinez to the 15-day IL on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks currently have eight pitchers on the IL, including four who are out for the season with UCL injuries: Corbin Burnes, Jordan Montgomery, Blake Walston and now Martinez.

Additionally, Martinez's co-closer A.J. Puk was placed on the 60-day injured list on May 1 due to left elbow inflammation and could return in early July. Three others -- Cristian Mena (shoulder), Kendall Graveman (hip), Cristian Montes De Oca (elbow) - have no timetable for a return.

Martinez converted to reliever after he returned from Tommy John surgery in 2021.

The 23-year-old is 1-2 with five saves and a 4.11 ERA in 17 relief appearances this season.

He is 6-8 with 14 saves and a 3.77 ERA in 91 career relief appearances with Arizona.

--Field Level Media

News / Genesis / Dbacks closer Justin Martinez out for season with UCL sprain
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On