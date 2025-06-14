Dbacks closer Justin Martinez out for season with UCL sprain

Arizona's pitching staff took another hit as right-handed closer Justin Martinez is done for the season with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, according to reports Friday. HT Image

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told MLB Network radio Friday that Martinez is still seeking a second opinion on the next steps but said he is expected to miss 12 to 13 months.

Earlier this season, Martinez was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, but he had returned in what seemed to be full form until Monday's game over the visiting Seattle Mariners.

In the eventual 8-4 win, Martinez struck out two and walked one when he suddenly motioned to the trainer in the middle of the next at-bat and left the game, reporting tightness in the right elbow. A subsequent MRI exam revealed the UCL sprain and sent Martinez to the 15-day IL on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks currently have eight pitchers on the IL, including four who are out for the season with UCL injuries: Corbin Burnes, Jordan Montgomery, Blake Walston and now Martinez.

Additionally, Martinez's co-closer A.J. Puk was placed on the 60-day injured list on May 1 due to left elbow inflammation and could return in early July. Three others -- Cristian Mena (shoulder), Kendall Graveman (hip), Cristian Montes De Oca (elbow) - have no timetable for a return.

Martinez converted to reliever after he returned from Tommy John surgery in 2021.

The 23-year-old is 1-2 with five saves and a 4.11 ERA in 17 relief appearances this season.

He is 6-8 with 14 saves and a 3.77 ERA in 91 career relief appearances with Arizona.

--Field Level Media