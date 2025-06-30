Dean Kremer, Orioles quiet Rays' bats

Dean Kremer threw seven shutout innings and the Baltimore Orioles, after giving up 19 total runs in the first two games of the series, won the rubber match by defeating the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Sunday afternoon. HT Image

Ramon Laureano and Gary Sanchez both had two hits for the Orioles, who won for only the third time in their last eight games.

Kremer limited Tampa Bay to three singles and one walk while striking out six batters. He picked up his second victory against the Rays this month.

Keegan Akin and Felix Bautista each threw one inning of relief for what became a combined five-hitter. Bautista surrendered Brandon Lowe's home run to lead off the ninth.

The Rays rarely threatened, going 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. They made a habit of producing early offense in the first two games of the series, but never got cranked up in the finale.

Tampa Bay starter Taj Bradley took the loss, charged with five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Bradley struck out two and issued one walk.

The Orioles scored first on Colton Cowser's single in the second inning. Baltimore got two more runs in fifth with Coby Mayo's single and Ramon Urias' sacrifice fly driving in the runs.

The margin went to 5-0 in the sixth on Sanchez's single and Cedric Mullins' sacrifice fly.

Baltimore was largely efficient, stranding only five runners on base. Laureano scored two runs.

Lowe's 18th home run of the season got the Rays on the board. Yandy Diaz followed with a walk before Bautista struck out Jonathan Aranda, Jake Mangum and Curtis Mead. No Tampa Bay player had more than one hit.

Tampa Bay completed a six-game road trip with a 4-2 record.

The Orioles have won four of the seven meetings so far between the American League East teams this year.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.