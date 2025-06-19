Decode, Detect, Defeat: National Campaign Puts Spotlight on Sickle Cell Disease

India’s ambitious drive to eliminate Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) by 2047 is gaining momentum this month with the launch of a national media campaign titled “India’s Fight Against Sickle Cell: From Awareness to Action.” Led by HindustanTimes.com, HealthShots, Novo Nordisk & NASCO, the campaign drives awareness and action on Sickle Cell Disease.

The campaign, led by Hindustantimes.com and HealthShots in partnership with Novo Nordisk and ..



The campaign begins in June to mark the significance of World Sickle Cell Day, observed globally on June 19th. To honour this milestone and deepen the national conversation, the initiative will culminate in a high-level conclave on June 30th, 2025, at The Lalit, New Delhi.

One of India’s less widely recognised public health priorities

Sickle Cell Disease remains one of India’s most urgent yet under-recognised public health burdens. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), more than 20 million people in India carry the sickle cell gene, with an estimated 1.5 lakh children born annually with the disease.

Source: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8715680/

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is an inherited blood condition that changes the shape of red blood cells, which can sometimes affect how oxygen flows through the body. While it may lead to episodes of discomfort and certain health challenges over time, many people with SCD live full and active lives, especially with early diagnosis, regular care, and the right support systems in place. In India, the condition is more commonly found in specific geographic belts, including parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Uttarakhand

Increasing access to screening and care in these regions is helping to bridge longstanding gaps and offer better outcomes for individuals and families alike.

Source: https://nirrch.res.in/health-technology-assessment-resource-hub-copy-2-2/?utm

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Health Mission (NHM), carrier prevalence in tribal districts ranges from 10% to 40%, with disease prevalence among newborns at 1–2% in high-burden areas.

Source: NHM — National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission Guidelines (2023)

The Government of India launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM) in July 2023, targeting 7 crore screenings by 2027 and aiming for disease elimination by 2047, in line with India’s 100 years of independence goals.

Putting Patient Voices at the Heart

A core goal of “India’s Fight Against Sickle Cell: From Awareness to Action” is to centre patient voices and reduce social stigma through storytelling and journalism. The campaign will bring forward the lived experiences of those affected by SCD—patients, families, caregivers and frontline health workers—highlighting both the challenges and the hope that early diagnosis and proper care can provide.

Throughout the campaign, audiences—including healthcare professionals, public health officials, policymakers, researchers, civil society organisations, entrepreneurs, start-ups in health innovation, educators, and the wider public—will hear from individuals across different regions of India who have navigated the realities of this lifelong condition.

“India must see Sickle Cell Disease not as an isolated tribal issue, but as a broader national priority. Given limited awareness around SCD among patients and the public, several challenges remain, including a lack of trained healthcare professionals in rural areas and insufficient coordination among various stakeholders. We are happy to collaborate with Hindustan Times and Novo Nordisk on this national campaign as it fosters better collaboration among the healthcare community, state governments, and non-governmental organisations to achieve the goal of eradicating SCD as a public health issue by 2047, Prime Minister's Vision" says Gautam Dongre – National Secretary, National Alliance of Sickle Cell Organisations (NASCO).

Driving cross-sector collaboration

Novo Nordisk India, the campaign sponsor, is supporting this effort to propel the government’s national mission by promoting active engagement among stakeholders, including central & state governments, public officials & policymakers, government medical institutions, healthcare professionals, patient groups & NGOs, start-ups & entrepreneurs and broader cross-sector collaboration.

"The prevalence of SCD is 1.4 million patients among the tribal population.[1] Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) poses a persistent public health burden in India, disproportionately affecting tribal communities with limited access to care. We, at Novo Nordisk, are committed towards strengthening the Indian healthcare infrastructure for early detection and diagnosis of this life-threatening disease. Eliminating SCD will require sustained partnerships between government, healthcare, civil society, and industry. We are proud to support this campaign that brings national attention to SCD and helps advance health equity," said Vikrant Shrotriya - Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India.

[1] Saxena D, Yasobant S, Golechha M. Situational analysis of sickle cell disease in Gujarat, India. Indian Journal of Community Medicine. 2017 Oct 1;42(4):218-21." said Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India.

About the campaign

Over June, “India’s Fight Against Sickle Cell: From Awareness to Action” will deliver:

Editorial articles across HT and HealthShots

across HT and HealthShots Short video explainers and patient testimonials

and Expert interviews and doctor panels

and Social-first content aimed at increasing public awareness and community participation

The World SCD Day event on June 30th, 2025, at The Lalit, New Delhi, will bring together policy leaders, healthcare professionals, patients, and public health advocates to chart the way forward.

As India marks nearly 16 years since the United Nations first recognised World Sickle Cell Day in December 2008, with the first global observance held on June 19, 2009, this campaign seeks to accelerate national progress. Under India’s National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, the country has set a target to screen approximately 7 crore individuals by 2026 as a milestone toward broader elimination goals for 2047. To date, more than 42 million individuals have already been screened, underscoring the momentum of this public health effort.

With a unified national effort — and empowered patient voices leading the conversation — the path to defeating SCD in India is clearer than ever.

Sources

1. National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission Guidelines

Published by: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India

Access via: National Health Mission Portal

2. UN General Assembly Resolution Recognising World Sickle Cell Day

Document Title: A/RES/63/237: Recognition of World Sickle Cell Day

Adopted: December 22, 2008

Link: https://undocs.org/A/RES/63/237

3. Press Information Bureau — Launch of India’s National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission

Date: July 2023

Summary: Official announcement of the mission by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh

Link: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1938645

4. Press Information Bureau — Screening Progress Update

Date: March 2024

Summary: Over 4.2 crore individuals screened under the mission

Link: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2006687

5. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – Annual Reports on Sickle Cell Burden

Agency: ICMR

Summary: Includes region-wise prevalence data, screening challenges, and diagnostic research

Access via: https://www.icmr.gov.in

(Refer to relevant year-specific annual reports on tribal health or hemoglobinopathies)

IN25BRO00002

This is a disease awareness article by Novo Nordisk India Private Limited. This does not replace medical advice. For more information, please reach out to your medical registered medical practitioner.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.

