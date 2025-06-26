Diamondbacks place infielder Ildemaro Vargas (foot) on 10-day IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks' list of injured players this season grew longer with the placement of infielder Ildemaro Vargas on the 10-day IL on Wednesday because of a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot. HT Image

Vargas was hit on the foot by a pitch from the Chicago White Sox's Mike Vasil during the second inning of the visiting Diamondbacks' 4-1 victory on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Arizona recalled infielder Blaze Alexander from Triple-A Reno.

The Diamondbacks' recent injuries also include third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who was hit on the right hand by a pitch during a game on Monday against the White Sox and sustained a contusion. X-rays were negative on Suarez, who sat out games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The ballclub plans to have him undergo an MRI once the swelling in the hand goes down.

Arizona first baseman Josh Naylor was also injured Monday with a right shoulder strain and missed Tuesday's game before playing on Wednesday. All- Star outfielder Corbin Carroll was hit on his left wrist on June 18 and went on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday (retroactive to Saturday) with a chip fracture.

Vargas, who initially replaced Suarez in the lineup, is batting .286 (8-for-28) with one home run and four RBIs in 10 games.

The 33-year-old is a career .247 hitter with 18 homers and 130 RBIs in 430 games for five organizations. He started his major league career with the Diamondbacks from 2017-20 before returning during the 2021 season and this year.

Alexander, 26, appeared in 61 games with Arizona in 2024 and batted .247 with three homers and 21 RBIs. He was batting .284 with eight homers and 41 RBIs in 54 games for Reno this season.

--Field Level Media