Diana Penty teams up with Royal Canin for #TheBetterBowlChallenge

Mumbai, 13th March 2025: Royal Canin has launched the #TheBetterBowlChallenge, a social media campaign focused on educating pet owners about pet nutrition. Diana Penty is serving as an ambassador for the campaign, which aims to encourage pet owners to evaluate their pets' diets and consider the importance of balanced nutrition. The campaign includes a 21-day challenge for pet owners. Encouraging pet parents to embrace complete and balanced nutrition, the campaign invites them to switch to a Royal Canin diet for 21 days and share their pets’ transformations through social media

Diana encouraged her followers and fellow Pet Parents from across India to join this one of a kind initiative through an Instagram reel. The social media-first campaign, in collaboration with celebrities Diana Penty and Anushka Sen, is centered around complete and balanced diets for pets and seeks to transform the way pet parents perceive their pet’s nutrition.

Through #TheBetterBowlChallenge, Royal Canin highlights the critical role of complete and balanced diets in promoting pets’ overall health—something that may be lacking in homecooked meals prepared without specialized nutritional knowledge. Pet parents are encouraged to transition their furry companions to a Royal Canin diet for 21 days and witness key health improvements at different stages of the challenge:

Day 01: High acceptance and appetite satisfaction – The Royal Canin diet's high palatability and nutrient density will help pets develop an affinity for the meal right from day one.

Day 07: Enhanced activity – With the right combination of energy-boosting nutrients, the Royal Canin diet fuels pets' active lifestyles, ensuring they remain energetic and playful.

Day 14: Improved digestive performance – The highly digestible ingredients enhance nutrient absorption, leading to better stool consistency and efficient waste management.

Day 21: Shiny and lustrous coat – A remarkable improvement in your pet's skin and coat thanks to the skin barrier supporting nutrient complex in the Royal Canin diet.

Throughout the campaign, the brand is engaging pet parents through discounts, weekly giveaways, and interactive activities. By documenting their pets' transformative journeys via images, videos, and social media posts, pet parents are invited to share their experiences by tagging @royalcaninindia on Instagram and YouTube.

#TheBetterBowlChallenge showcases Royal Canin's commitment to educating pet parents about scientifically formulated, wholesome, balanced diets for pets’ all-around development and healthy maintenance. With passionate pet parent Diana Penty leading the charge, the campaign is set to amplify awareness and inspire pet parents to make informed dietary choices for their furry companions.

Satinder Singh, General Manager, Royal Canin India, commented, “At Royal Canin, we strongly believe that the right nutrition is the foundation of a pet’s health and well-being. Our goal with #TheBetterBowlChallenge is to encourage pet parents to experience firsthand the difference a precise, science-backed diet can make in their pet’s life. By embracing complete and balanced nutrition, pet parents can ensure their furry companions lead healthier, more active lives. We are pleased to collaborate with Diana Penty, whose love for animals and dedication to pet care aligns perfectly with our mission. We are excited to see this initiative bring together a community of informed pet parents who are committed to their pets' well-being.”

Formore information, please visit https://www.findroyalcanin.com/pages/registration-form.

About Royal Canin

The Royal Canin Division, owner of the ROYAL CANIN® brand, is part of Mars, Incorporated and one of the global leaders in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian Dr. Jean Cathary, Royal Canin continues to push the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals and experts to fulfil its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

Royal Canin collaborates with partners, including breeders and veterinarians, not only to design precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs but also to develop a variety of tools and services to generate a significant positive impact on pet health. The company does this in a respectful, responsible, and sustainable way towards pets, people, and the planet.

Operating in more than 120 markets, Royal Canin counts over 8,000 Associates, including more than 400 veterinarians and nutritionists. It runs 16 factories and 2 pet centres around the globe, including 1 innovation centre and 7 laboratories from the Mars network.

Royal Canin also owns the EUKANUBA™ brand outside of Europe, a high-performance nutritional offer for dogs, and NOM NOM, a fast-growing U.S.-based Direct-to-Consumer pet food company.

To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com

