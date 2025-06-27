Dietrich Enns throws 5 scoreless innings in return to majors as Tigers beat A's 8-0

DETROIT — Dietrich Enns pitched five scoreless innings in his return to the majors as the Detroit Tigers beat the Athletics 8-0 on Thursday. HT Image

Enns gave up a single and two walks in his first game since he threw two scoreless innings for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 24, 2021.

The 34-year-old pitched for the Seibu Lions in Japan from 2022-23 before going 13-6 last season for the LG Twins in South Korea.

Jeffrey Springs allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings.

Spencer Torkelson and Gleyber Torres homered for the Tigers while Zach McKinstry had three hits, including a double and a triple.

Torkelson, who came into the game hitting .193 with nine homers in his past 54 games, led off the second with his 17th home run of the season.

Jahmai Jones hit a two-run double to put the Tigers up 3-0 in the third.

Torres hit a two-run homer to make it 5-0 in the seventh. McKinstry hit a two-run triple in the eighth and scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Athletics had runners on first and second with no one out in the third, but Enns retired Jacob Wilson on a fly to right and got Brent Rooker to ground into a double play.

The win was the third of Enns' MLB career. The first two came against Detroit on Sept. 11 and 16, 2021.

The Athletics continue their road trip with a weekend series against the New York Yankees. RHP Will Warren is scheduled to start Friday's opener for the Yankees.

Detroit will have RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long pitching on Friday in the first of three home games against the Minnesota Twins.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.