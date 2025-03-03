Diljit Dosanjh joins Levi’s as the new global brand ambassador of the denim brand

In an iconic partnership, American clothing brand, Levi’s, has signed up Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh to be the face of the brand. This collaboration marks a significant moment in the fashion industry, bringing together two Greatest Of All Times (G.O.A.T.) forces that resonate with the youth. This fusion of Levi's exclusive style and Diljit’s genre-defying artistry has set the stage for a new era in fashion and music. The G.O.A.T. singer Diljit Dosanjh joins Levi’s as the new global brand ambassador.

Diljit Dosanjh, often hailed as a style icon, is known for his unique fashion sense. His ‘effortlessly cool’ looks, ranging from traditional Punjabi attire to contemporary western wear, have captivated millions of fans at his concerts and otherwise. The partnership with Levi’s is a natural fit, as both icons share a commitment to individuality and self-expression.

A Legacy of Denim

Founded in 1853, Levi’s is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies, which has been crafting timeless pieces of denim for more than 170 years. The brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and authentic style has made it a preferred choice for “pants for rough weather conditions” for generations. Its iconic 501 jeans were created in 1890. Since then, Levi’s has been pushing the boundaries of fashion.

From Justin Timberlake and Lily Aldridge to Disney Mickey Mouse, the collaborations are a testament to the brand’s popularity. This partnership with Diljit Dosanjh is expected to further elevate the brand image and attract a younger demographic. By combining the brand’s rich heritage with Diljit’s contemporary style, Levi’s aims to create a new era of denim fashion.

As the collaboration unfolds, fans can anticipate exciting projects, from exclusive merchandise collections to innovative marketing campaigns. This dynamic duo is set to redefine the boundaries of fashion and create a lasting impact on the industry.

Diljit: The rise of a Punjabi icon

Born as Diljit Singh in a small village in Punjab called Dosanjh Kalan, he began his career by singing devotional songs at a local gurudwara. He released his first album at the age of 16 and shot to fame soon after with his soulful voice and lyrics that take us back to his Punjabi roots – Dosanjh is known to blend tradition with modernity as he blends Punjabi pop with bhangra beats and sports a neatly tied turban over chic western attire. He is also a celebrated actor in Punjabi cinema who earned widespread acclaim with his Bollywood debut, ‘Udta Punjab’ in 2016. This performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. His Punjabi films Jatt & Juliet 2, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, and Honsla Rakh are among the highest-grossing Punjabi films in history.

Dosanjh has many firsts to his credit. He is the first Punjabi artist to have performed at the coveted Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023. He has made Ed Sheeran sing in Punjabi, collaborated with pop singer Sia, and given some absolutely electrifying performances in his iconic style.

A glimpse into the past

The collaboration between Levi’s and Diljit Dosanjh is not entirely new. Diljit fans got a chance to wear their love for the singer on their sleeves as Levi’s launched an exclusive merchandise collection ahead of the Dil-Luminati tour last year, which saw attendance from music enthusiasts across the country.

