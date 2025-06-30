Discover the essence of Thai hospitality with Thai Airways

As one of Asia’s most renowned full-service carriers, Thai Airways continues to uphold its excellence with exemplary service, regional reach, and thoughtful amenities, with particular emphasis on its Indian business. Celebrating its 65th anniversary, Thai Airways continues to be a preferred mode of travel for passengers on the India-Thailand route, providing an experience where care, culture, and comfort converge at 30,000 feet. Flying with Thai Airways is an experience of the warm Thai hospitality.

From serving up a steaming cup of its signature Masala Chai to linking Indian cities with efficient daily flights, Thai Airways continues to redefine what it means to fly with elegance and efficiency.

Connecting India and Thailand Daily

With its strong and growing network in India, Thai Airways offers a daily non-stop flight from nine Indian cities to cosmopolitan Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. Each flight is planned meticulously to allow maximum convenience. Late evening departures and early morning arrivals allow travellers to have a whole day in Thailand, while evening return trips provide a relaxed end to the trip.

A connection, certainly, but so much more as well. Bangkok is a gateway, making onward travel easy to Southeast Asia, the Far East, Australia, and Europe. With frequent schedules, easy connections, and welcoming in-flight staff, Thai Airways is a popular choice as a bridge between India and the rest of Asia. Whether you're off to the beach, travelling for business or on a religious pilgrimage, Thai Airways offers a convenient connection to fit your travel plans.

Below is the current flight schedule as per the airline’s official listings:

City Flight No. Route Time (Local) Frequency Kolkata TG314 / TG313 CCU–BKK / BKK–CCU 02:00–06:10 / 23:45–00:45+1 Daily New Delhi TG316 / TG315 DEL–BKK / BKK–DEL 23:30–05:25+1 / 18:50–21:50 Daily TG324 / TG323 DEL–BKK / BKK–DEL 11:40–17:35 / 07:35–10:35 Daily (with Premium Economy) TG332 / TG331 DEL–BKK / BKK–DEL 03:20–09:15 / 23:15–02:15+1 Daily TG336 / TG335 DEL–BKK / BKK–DEL 01:55–07:50 / 21:25–00:25+1 Sat / Fri Mumbai TG318 / TG317 BOM–BKK / BKK–BOM 23:55–05:35+1 / 18:55–21:55 Daily (with Premium Economy) TG352 / TG351 BOM–BKK / BKK–BOM 02:40–08:40 / 22:30–01:30+1 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat / Sun Bengaluru TG326 / TG325 BLR–BKK / BKK–BLR 00:30–05:55 / 21:20–23:25 Daily Hyderabad TG330 / TG329 HYD–BKK / BKK–HYD 01:10–06:15 / 22:10–00:10+1 Daily Chennai TG338 / TG337 MAA–BKK / BKK–MAA 01:10–06:10 / 22:10–00:01+1 Daily Ahmedabad TG344 / TG343 AMD–BKK / BKK–AMD 01:05–07:00 / 21:00–00:01+1 Daily Kochi TG348 / TG347 COK–BKK / BKK–COK 00:40–06:20 / 21:15–23:40 Daily

The exclusive masala chai.

Blended from a unique in-house recipe, this fragrant tea is a soothing combination of high-quality black tea leaves that have been infused with a carefully chosen combination of Indian spices. It offers a rich, reassuring flavour profile that will evoke home and tradition, tastefully celebrating the airline's cultural sensitivity. Offered in all cabins, the Masala Chai experience is now a firm passenger favourite, a small but meaningful gesture that makes every journey a little bit more special.

THAI × Indus: Flavours of India

From 1 July 2025, Thai Airways partners with Bangkok’s MICHELIN-Plate restaurant Indus to bring a rotating, region-themed Business-Class menu to Royal Silk passengers:

Service cycle* Featured region Signature flavour notes Jul / Nov / Mar Coastal Cuisine This cuisine is derived from the southern coast of India, celebrating the natural combination of coconut, tamarind and aromatic spices - light, fresh and flavorful - using everyday ingredients and dynamics that the coastal communities know well. Aug / Dec / Apr North Frontier Trail Rooted in the food traditions of Uttar Pradesh and influenced by Punjabi and Afghan styles, this cuisine features smoky tandoor cooking and rich, spiced gravies. The complexity of flavour, warmth and heartiness of the food is clearly demonstrated in dishes such as Paneer Makhani and Tandoori Gobhi. Sep / Jan / May Kashmiri Wazwaan Kashmiri food combines subtle spices with creamy textures, and Persian roots. Yogurt-based sauces, saffron and rice, and dishes such as Yakhni and Pulao provide a mild but layered flavor. Nuts and dried fruits add a light sweetness to round off a meal. Oct / Feb / Jun Princely State Rajasthan With a mix of royal and rustic influences, Rajasthani cuisine often uses slow-cooked techniques bursting with flavour, suited to the dry climate. Dishes like the tangy Khatte Baingan and Maas ke Sule, meat grilled to perfection, showcase the region’s practical yet flavorful cooking style. Prev Next

*Cycle repeats each quarter.

Why Indus?

Celebrated in the MICHELIN Guide Thailand, Indus is revered for translating India’s classics to the Thai palate without losing their soul. Its hallmarkRaan—lamb leg slow-cooked for seven hours, then gently grilled—underlines the kitchen’s devotion to depth and nuance, a standard now served sky-high aboard Thai Airways.

A Tasteful Bridge Between Nations

Just as Thai Airways Masala Chai honours Indian tea traditions, the THAI × Indus menu transforms the business-class cabin into a roaming chef’s table, letting travellers trace India’s coastlines, highlands and deserts through aroma alone. It is hospitality in its most flavour-laden form—crafted for the skies, rooted in the soil, and offered exclusively to those who choose Royal Silk.

Thai Hospitality in the Skies

Flying with Thai Airways is an experience of the warm Thai hospitality, where each interaction is crafted with elegance, serenity, and warmth. From the traditional Thai greeting upon boarding to the cabin crew’s gentle attentiveness throughout the flight, service is offered with a personal and genuine touch that is Thai Airways' hallmark.

In Economy Class, passengers can expect exceptional attention to detail, from ergonomically designed seating to thoughtfully curated inflight meals, ensuring a seamless experience regardless of the ticket class.

A Premium Lounge Experience

Those seeking peace and quiet before embarking will discover that Thai Airways' Royal Orchid Lounges are an oasis of comfort and hospitality at several of the key airports, including Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The Royal Orchid Lounge at Bangkok airport provides luxurious seating, complimentary high-speed internet, shower rooms, relaxation areas, and a rich selection of Thai and international food and beverages. Business and First Class passengers, as well as Royal Orchid Plus Gold members, enjoy access to these thoughtfully curated lounges designed to reflect Thai aesthetics with modern comfort.

Thai Airways offers multiple lounges for different tiers of passengers ensuring there is a serene prelude to your travel far ahead of your departure.

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity

Thai Airways offers an extensive in-flight entertainment system with a wide collection of movies, TV shows, music, and games to entertain travelers during the journey. It is constantly updated to offer a diverse selection to cater to various preferences.

For those who want to remain connected, there are in-flight Wi-Fi services on some of Thai Airways' aircraft, where travelers can browse the net, send e-mails, and stay in touch with their loved ones while on the move. Wi-Fi availability and performance vary with the aircraft, route, and satellite coverage.

A Legacy of Excellence: 65 Years

2025 marks Thai Airways' 65 years of service, a testament to its rich heritage and endurance in the ever-changing world of aviation. From its first flight in 1960 right up to its current status as Thailand's flag carrier, Thai Airways has had a consistent record of service excellence, safety, and connectivity in Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

With a renewed focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer experience, Thai Airways continues to evolve while being anchored in the decades-old values of hospitality, respect, and reliability. For Indian travelers, the airline remains a much-loved bridge of two vibrant cultures, not just transporting people, but also memories, heritage, and hopes.

