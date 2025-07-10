Dodgers activate RHP Tyler Glasnow, move RHP Michael Kopech to 60-day

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-handed starter Tyler Glasnow from the 60-day injured list, while moving right-hander reliever Michael Kopeck to the 60-day IL with right knee inflammation. HT Image

In order to get Glasnow on the active roster to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon, the club optioned right-hander Alexis Diaz to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Glasnow, 31, last appeared in a major league game on April 27 and has been on the mend ever since with shoulder inflammation. He was 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in five starts before his injury. Over 10 seasons with three clubs, including six with the Tampa Bay Rays, Glasnow is 40-33 with a 3.83 ERA over 154 appearances (115 starts).

Kopech, 29, was acquired from the Chicago White Sox last season and was a key member of the bullpen in the Dodgers' run to a World Series title last season. He started the season on the IL with elbow and shoulder injuries before not allowing a run in eight appearances this season.

Kopech received a pain-killing injection to his knee last week after going on the IL July 1 and will not be eligible to return until the end of August.

Diaz, 28, was acquired by Los Angeles in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on May 29 but has not made an appearance with his new club. He was 18-14 with 75 saves and a 3.21 ERA in four seasons with the Reds, including an All-Star Game appearance in 2023.

In an additional move, the Dodgers traded outfielder Steward Berroa to the Brewers for cash considerations. Berroa, who had 28 games of major league experience with the Toronto Blue Jays last season, was designated for assignment last week.

--Field Level Media