Dolphins' De'Von Achane likely will miss practice this week because of calf injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins running back De'Von Achane likely will miss this week of practice as he nurses a calf injury, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Achane was sidelined for Miami's preseason game against the Lions on Saturday and was held out of the second day of joint practices at Detroit.

McDaniel said the team is mostly being preventative by holding Achane out.

“Calves are the ones that you have to be super proactive, especially with explosive players," McDaniel said. "We don’t want to have a long, strenuous, nagging issue. So we probably won’t see De’Von this week after further assessment through the (past) weekend. But that’s more preventative in nature just because — all trainers across the league have horror stories with calves if you’re too aggressive coming back.”

Achane has rushed for 1,707 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons for the Dolphins and is expected to be one of Miami's top offensive weapons this season.

The Dolphins will host the Jacksonville Jaguars for one joint practice on Thursday before their preseason finale Saturday night.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, will return to practice this week. And tight end Darren Waller could practice for the first time.

Waller came out of retirement in July to sign a one-year deal with the Dolphins but has been working out separately from the team as he gets back into football shape.

“This is where we thought a realistic assessment would be made," McDaniel said, "and we're kind of making that daily. I'm expecting to see him sooner than later. I (thought) in the back of my mind that it would be this week, but I'm not going to just put him out there this week just because I said it before. I'm hopeful, but it's very soon.”

The Dolphins hosted four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon on a free agent visit Monday.

Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson sustained injuries over the past week, but McDaniel said bringing in Judon was not related to any potential long-term injuries to the team's linebackers.

“Visiting for visiting purposes," he said. “We'll see what it leads to.”

Judon had 41 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown in 15 starts for the Atlanta Falcons last year.

