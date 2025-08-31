Doncic scores 39 points but Slovenia loses again at EuroBasket against France, Germany advances

Luka Doncic scored 39 points but Slovenia (0-2) lost again at EuroBasket after France’s deep bench proved too much for the Los Angles Lakers star's team on Saturday. HT Image

France's 103-95 win came two days after Doncic had scored 34 points in Slovenia's 105-95 defeat to co-host Poland.

Point guard Sylvain Francisco came off the bench to lead France with 32 points in the game played in Katowice, Poland. France improved to 2-0 in Group D.

Doncic made 19 of 20 free throws, grabbed eight rebounds and had nine assists, but it wasn’t enough as Francisco helped fuel 78 points by France's bench players, compared to just 26 from Slovenia's.

Washington Wizards pair Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr combined for 25 points to help pace France, with 12 points from Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks.

Also in Group D, Belgium overcame a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Iceland 71-64 and improve to 1-1. Iceland is 0-2.

Nikola Jokic also scored 39 points, including the final two points of the game from the free-throw line, to help Serbia edge Latvia 84-80.

The Denver Nuggets star had 10 rebounds and four assists. His points total bettered his previous best for Serbia of 32 points.

A 3-0 record in Group A ensured Serbia a spot in the knockout phase. Co-host Latvia fell to 1-2.

Serbia captain and Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic missed the game with a hamstring injury.

The group phase of 24 teams is being played in four different countries. The top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14.

Estonia (1-2) beat Czech Republic (0-3) 89-75 also in Group A.

Sacramento Kings point guard Dennis Schröder scored 26 points as Germany beat Lithuania 107-88 and booked its spot in the knockout phase.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner added 24 points and seven rebounds, and Daniel Theis chipped in with 23 points as world champion Germany improved to 3-0 in Group B.

Germany won the game from long range, hitting 19 3-pointers on 54% shooting, with Schröder going 5-of-10 from distance. Schroder also handed out six assists in another strong performance despite him being targeted by racial abuse from two fans, who were ejected from the stadium in Tampere, Finland.

Rokas Jokubaitis scored 20 points for Lithuania, which is 2-1, and Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points.

Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson scored 23 as Sweden (1-2) beat Britain (0-3) 78-59 also in Group B.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Greece’s 96-69 win over Cyprus, two days after the Milwaukee Bucks forward had scored 31 points in a win over Italy.

American-born Tyler Dorsey and Konstantinos Mitoglou led Greece (2-0) with 18 points each. Co-host Cyprus fell to 0-2.

Also in Group C, Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio scored 14 to help Italy (1-1) beat Georgia (1-1) 78-62.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports