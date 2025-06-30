Duncan Robinson exercises option to terminate contract with Heat, though he could return to Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson opted for unrestricted free agency on Sunday, exercising his early termination option for what would have been the final year of his contract with the Miami Heat. HT Image

The decision doesn't mean he cannot return to the Heat. Robinson — the franchise's all-time leader in 3-pointers made — could have let his option pass Sunday and then been guaranteed $9.9 million of what was a nearly $20 million deal for this coming season.

He could now negotiate a new deal with the Heat, agree to be part of a sign-and-trade for another player, or simply sign with a new club. Free agency in the NBA officially begins Monday evening; Robinson had until Sunday to decide on his termination option.

The 31-year-old Robinson is a success story like few others in the NBA. He started his college career at Division III Williams, then played his way to Michigan, went undrafted and was given a chance by the Heat.

From there, Robinson became a key part of the rotation. He played in 15 games as a rookie and then was essentially a full-time starter in each of the next three seasons — making at least 232 3-pointers in each of those years.

His 1,202 3-pointers are the most in team history and he needed fewer games than any player in NBA history to reach a number of 3-point milestones — including 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900 and 1,000 makes from beyond the arc.

Robinson has averaged 11.3 points and shot 39.7% from 3-point range in his seven NBA seasons.

