Easy to play. Tough to master!

It’s only the third day of the Indian Open 2025 Pickleball tournament and the stands are already full. The fresh faces, electric roars and sportsmanship displayed on and off the court at the tournament clearly show that this sport is here to stay. Whether you pick it up as a hobby or you train to play it professionally, Pickleball offers a wholesome experience to each person. Global Sports is on a mission to promote the sport, coach, and churn out great players from India and the Indian Open 2025 has been quite fruitful in furthering their cause. The battle for glory begins! 🏓 The Indian Open 2025 Pickleball Tournament is in full swing with intense rallies and top-tier talent. Who will take the crown?

“In our first season of the tournament in Goa we had about 240 participants. Today we have gotten to over 1200 participants from around the globe. It’s the highest in Asia.” says Hemal Jain, Founder of Global Sports. Being a Pickleball player himself, his mission is to bring the sport to every household. This is further boosted by the association of this tournament with Bollywood celebrities either in their capacity as owners or ambassadors.

What tangible influence do the stars of the cine industry have on the participation of this sport? “The involvement of Bollywood certainly helps in marketing a sport and putting it in the spotlight. And we are here today because of our love for sports in general.” said renowned Director Luv Ranjan and Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, owners of the Jaipur Jawans.

Over 30 courts for individual tournaments, 1 Pro court, 1 Challenger court, an array of healthy food stalls, and a whole lot of gaming booths add to the vibe of the Indian Open 2025. In a pre-match conversation with Jhonnatan Alvarez from Virginia, he says “I love the music played here during the games. It adds to the energy of the play.”

The evening began with the Kolkata Kingz battling out the Delhi Snipers at the Pro court. The Kingz had a good head start with a 15-21 win in the women’s single game. Things took a dramatic turn from the second match with Delhi’s Jamie Haas and Leah Tauber building a suspenseful finish against Kolkata’s Naimi Mehta and Mihika Yadav. The Snipers made sure that every match since was an edge-of-the-seat thriller, ultimately registering a 3-1 victory against the Kingz.

Most players we met at the tournament have been playing Pickleball for less than 2 years and have already represented India at the international level. Himansh Mehta from Jaipur Jawans has put us on the map with his medals at the World Cup of Pickleball in Peru. An unassuming Stavya Bhasin from Chennai Cool Cats has also created ripples at the USA Open Pickleball Championships. At the Indian Open 2025, you can catch these talents dinking and acting with impeccable sportsmanship.

Notable performances:

A very strategic gameplay was showcased by Mihika Yadav. Her forehand drives and smooth way across the court made her game among the most interesting ones to watch. A tennis-to-pickleball convert, she surely is leading the way for the next generation of Pickleball players in India.

Shraddha Damani and Rohin Rajani from the Bengaluru Blazers demonstrated exceptional partnership on the court against the Cool Cats. Their synergy and camaraderie throughout the game set a new standard for doubles players in the tournament.

Smashes, spins, and sensational plays! The Indian Open 2025 Pickleball Tournament brings together the best in the game for an unforgettable showdown. Stay tuned for all the action!

Results:

5th February 2025 – Challenger League:

Match Won by Nashik Ninjas vs Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors Ahmedabad Olympians vs Goa Gladiators Ahmedabad Olympians Chennai Cool Cats vs Bengaluru Blazers Chennai Cool Cats Hyderabad Vikings vs Delhi Snipers Hyderabad Vikings Prev Next

5th February 2025 – Pro League:

Match Won by Delhi Snipers vs Kolkata Kingz Delhi Snipers Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors vs Hyderabad Vikings Hyderabad Vikings Ahmedabad Olympians vs Jaipur Jawans Ahmedabad Olympians Chennai Cool Cats vs Bengaluru Blazers Chennai Cool Cats Prev Next

The tournament is being conducted at NESCO Hall – 3, Goregaon, Mumbai – from 3rd February 2025 to 9th February 2025. Live action streamed exclusively on FanCode.

Get ready for the weekend that concludes this thrilling tournament. Director Karan Johan and Actor Kunal Khemu will be joining the stands on 8th February 2025 to cheer on the Pro and Challenger games. Stay tuned for more updates on India’s biggest Pickleball tournament.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of HT.