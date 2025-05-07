Electrical engineering graduate leads ‘Transformation—The Strategy HUB’ to support MSMEs’ growth plans

Founded in 2017, Transformation—The Strategy HUB is a Vadodara-based business consulting and services provider company. Under Darshana Thakkar's leadership, the firm helps MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) enhance their profitability by reducing costs and optimising resource utilisation. The company guides startups from the ideation phase through the registration process, offering complete handholding and support at key decision-making stages. With a focus on sustainable growth, Transformation—The Strategy HUB plays a pivotal role in empowering MSMEs to thrive in a highly competitive market. Transformation—The Strategy HUB, based in Vadodara, aids MSMEs in improving profitability and resource utilisation.

With a background in electrical engineering and an MBA in operations, Thakkar brings over 29 years of experience in business operations and manufacturing management. Since founding Transformation, she has engaged with over 15,000 entrepreneurs, including more than 7,000 women, offering strategic guidance across production, procurement, HR, and finance.

Transformation assist businesses to chalk out their growth plan, helping them transition from a person-driven to a system-driven organisation, and optimal utilisation of resources such as production, procurement, marketing, HR, and accounts. In other words, Transformation helps businesses optimise their resources—material, manpower, machines, and technology—to improve productivity and profitability.

Support throughout: From ideation to launch

Idea Generation: Using SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis, the team helps assess the feasibility of each business idea, ensuring that it is positioned for success in the marketplace. This analysis provides insights into competitive advantages and areas of improvement, allowing entrepreneurs to make informed decisions about their chosen business idea.

Business Registration: Transformation supports entrepreneurs in selecting the right type of company and assists them with government registration processes. The team helps guide clients through various legal formalities and compliance requirements, ensuring that they meet all necessary legal standards to operate their business.

Business Planning: With the business idea in place, Transformation helps entrepreneurs develop a comprehensive business plan that outlines their goals, objectives, and operational processes. This includes defining key milestones, setting up financial projections, and identifying potential risks. The company also helps with strategic growth planning, ensuring that the business has a clear path forward for long-term success.

Process Development: Transformation assists businesses in developing operational processes that align with their organisational culture and goals. This includes streamlining workflows, setting up key performance indicators (KPIs), and implementing best practices that are essential for smooth day-to-day operations.

Fundraising: For new businesses looking to raise capital, Transformation supports them in preparing project reports that outline their financial needs, expected returns, and business model. The company provides insights on fundraising options, connecting entrepreneurs with potential investors and guiding them through the process of securing funding.

Launch: Transformation provides support at key decision-making stages, helping entrepreneurs navigate challenges such as market entry strategies, product pricing, customer acquisition, and operational scaling.

Supporting womenpreneurs

Thakkar has been an advocate for women in leadership and entrepreneurship throughout her career. She actively supports initiatives that encourage more women to take leadership roles in business and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy.

Having navigated a male-dominated industry herself, Thakkar is deeply committed to empowering women entrepreneurs. In her current roles—as National President of the Entrepreneurship Development Council at WICCI and as a mentor with Niti Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP)—she supports initiatives that encourage more women to take on leadership roles and build sustainable enterprises.

Her efforts have been recognised with several awards, including:

Global Women Leadership Award 2024

MSME Honors – Champion of Cause 2023

Top 50 Self-Made Women Entrepreneurs 2024 by Decision Maker

Top Influential Women in Business 2023

Most Trusted Consultant by Insight Success

Building business with purpose

India is home to over 63 million MSMEs, many of which face challenges in streamlining operations, accessing funding, and scaling sustainably. Platforms like Transformation—The Strategy HUB are working to change that, one enterprise at a time. Whether you're an early-stage startup or a growing SME, the right guidance can help transform your vision into a viable, scalable business.

For more information, visit https://www.transformationstrategyhub.com/

