Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Elly De La Cruz has 3 RBIs, scores 3 runs as Reds rally to beat Tigers 8-4

AP |
Jun 16, 2025 12:43 AM IST

DETROIT (AP) — Elly De La Cruz homered, scored three times and drove in three runs as the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Sunday.

De La Cruz singled and scored in the fourth, had an RBI single before scoring in a four-run eighth and hit a two-run homer in the ninth. He has homered in a career-best four straight games.

With the Tigers leading 4-2, TJ Friedl led off the eighth with a grounder to the mound, but Brant Hurter misplayed it into a two-base error.

Tigers closer Will Vest (5-1) came in, but Matt McLain singled, putting runners on the corners, and De La Cruz followed with an RBI single.

A failed double-play attempt left the bases loaded, and Will Benson tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Gavin Lux followed with an RBI single and the fourth run scored on a wild pitch. Vest left the game after the play with a possible injury.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jahmai Jones' home run, but the Reds scored twice in the fourth.

De La Cruz led off with a single and took second on a throwing error by Sawyer Gipson-Long. He scored on a single by Tyler Stephenson, and an error by Javier Báez led to a sacrifice fly by Connor Joe.

Wenceel Pérez homered in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 2.

Detroit took a 4-2 lead in the seventh when Gleyber Torres hit an RBI single and scored on Riley Greene's double, but Cincinnati came back in the eighth.

The Reds had runners in scoring position with one out in the fifth and seventh innings, but McLain and Spencer Steer hit into inning-ending double plays.

De La Cruz hit .462 with four homers, six RBIs and eight runs scored on Cincinnati's 4-2 road trip.

Both teams start three-game series on Tuesday. Detroit remains home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates, with RHP Casey Mize (6-2, 2.95) scheduled for the opener against Pirates LHP Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.36). The Reds return home to face the Minnesota Twins. LHP Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.87) will start for Cincinnati on Tuesday against RHP David Festa (1-1, 4.76).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Monday, June 16, 2025
