England's Botterman aiming to be world's 'best loosehead prop'

Hannah Botterman has set her sights on becoming the "best loosehead prop in the world" following her outstanding display in England's Women's Rugby World Cup opener.

The 26-year-old was one of the stars of the Red Roses' 69-7 win over the United States in Sunderland on Friday.

As well as her commanding effort in the front row, Botterman also scored one of England's 11 tries.

"I've worked really hard over the off-season to get into some decent shape," the forward said. "I don't want to be shy about the fact that I want to be the best loosehead prop in the world. I want to cement that this tournament.

"For me, that was a good start, but I feel like I've still got a lot more I can give."

Botterman added: "I think before, for me, I didn't feel as if I was physically capable to do that (be the best prop in the world). Whereas now, I've put myself in a physically-capable spot. It's just whether I can produce what I want to produce."

Botterman scored England's second try of the game, crowning a well-worked team move initiated by Megan Jones' excellent grubber kick, which was regathered by wing Abby Dow.

From the resulting ruck, Natasha Hunt passed to Botterman, who charged over after running a line worthy of a centre for what she described as a "surreal" experience.

"I could see they'd all turned in towards the ruck and I just cut a line in behind them. Then I just had to beat Lotte (Sharp) in behind," said Botterman.

"There's no feeling like it. Scoring for your country is pretty cool, but first game of the World Cup in front of 40,000-odd people is also pretty cool. It was a bit surreal."

England are World Cup favourites and after taking a 28-7 at the break, their second-half display improved further as they scored seven more tries.

Up next are Pool A fixtures against Samoa and Australia, and Botterman believes there is still more to come from the Red Roses.

"I feel like the team are in a really good spot, personally for me I feel like I am in a really good spot," she added.

"I think we just want to perform to our maximum capabilities week in and week out. We probably didn't go to our maximum today. There is a lot more to come out there.

"But it's a good start and we can push on from here."

