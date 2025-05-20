Enhance your skills with IDRBT's PGDFT in financial technology

IDRBT - Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology, an institution established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 1996, possesses a strong and inherent focus on the technological advancements within the banking and financial industry. IDRBT has incubated and nurtured to maturity the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) of the country such as RTGS, NEFT, SFMS, INFINET, ATM Network-NFS, etc. and continues to make significant contributions in creation of DPI. The Roadmap to Success with IDRBT - Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology

As professional development initiative, IDRBT is also running a oneyear full-time course namelyPGDFT commencing from 1st July 2025.The course for those who are looking for a career where finance meets technology – a sector experiencing remarkable growth. This course has emerged as a focused program for graduates, augmenting their skills with the specialized skills and in-depth knowledge required to succeed not only in banking and financial sectors but also in core IT, ITES, Data Centre, etc. businesses. The PGDFT curriculum is thoughtfully designed to cover both current and emerging information and communication technologies (ICT) which are reengineering the banking and financial services.

A glimpse into IDRBT's world of recruiters

This program follows a 360-degree teaching pedagogy, and covers concepts related to project management, finance, human resources, soft skills, etc. The program bridges the gap between evolving industry demands and the skills needed to navigate the challenges of a technology-driven workplace. The Capstone Project featuring collaborative industry partnership allows students to tackle multifaceted challenges.

Accommodation Facility is available for outstation candidates, only, at the Institute’s Quarters at Begumpet on sharing basis for two candidates. The Institute’s computerised library caters to the academic and research needs with full text access to more than 4 million research articles, journals, etc.

Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology: Applications are now open!

The latest edition of the PGDFT programme will reward the top five performers after Term 2 by waiving up to 50% of their tuition fees. Their final two instalments will be considered a reward for academic excellence. This initiative reduces financial pressure on learners and reflects the institute’s strong focus on career-oriented education. Additionally, employers may cover a portion of the course fees after the retention period, reinforcing the long-term value of the programme.

Bachelor’s degree holders with at least 60% marks and score from national-level entrance exams and sponsored professionals from RBI-regulated entities are eligible for PGDFT. PGDFT students will also have access to IDRBT’s cutting-edge research centres in, Digital Payments System, Open Banking, Tokenisation, Digital Signatures & Cryptography, Data Science, Analytics, IS/Cyber Security, Network Architecture, Cloud Infrastructure, Quantum Safe Cryptography, Block chain, & other emerging areas in ICT. Students will also benefit from immersive experiences in live projects run by IDRBT, expert interactions, etc. in enabling them to become job-ready and play the role of thinker and problem solvers. With a track record of excellent placements —it offers strategic clarity and future readiness.

Link for application and other details: https://www.idrbt.ac.in/academics/

Apply Now - https://www.idrbt.ac.in/pgdft/

Note to the reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.