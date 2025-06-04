Environment Day Celebration at MADE EASY School, Gurgaon

Schools are institutions that lay the foundation for human development. Today, schools across the globe are tasked with nurturing children for the future. This includes imparting essential life skills, developing harmonious living traits, encouraging a sports-oriented mindset and helping them develop skills needed to navigate life after school. Along with an academic education, environment education is an essential aspect of human growth which helps promote awareness and understanding of the nature around us. The school will host various activities to raise awareness about World Environment Day and plastic pollution.

Made Easy Public School Gurgaon aims to provide a platform for students development. Located near the Aravalli hills, the school offers a range of activities that cater to students' interests. Its facilities support various sports, including basketball, gymnastics, badminton, and squash.

The United Nations has encouraged environmental awareness with the celebration of World Environment Day on June 5th. Resonating with the ideology, Made Easy School encourages its students to engage with nature and learn from it. The school's vision includes the idea that learning about nature and its importance from a young age can foster humility in a child.

In celebration of World Environment Day, Made Easy School is organising a series of activities to connect students with nature. Engaging in environmental activities is considered vital for fostering appreciation of the environment. By learning about nature, the environment, and global warming, students can become stewards for future generations.

The school will host various activities to raise awareness about World Environment Day and plastic pollution. The principal, Manjula Pothepalli, “Such activities help students learn a sense of responsibility towards the environment. Environmental education teaches students the interdependence of living things, the understanding helps our future generations groom well as holistic individuals.”

The principal will deliver a message to students about the significance of the day and how they can work together to improve the school environment. The school will facilitate classroom discussions focusing on the environmental impact of choices.

These discussions will cover topics such as the value of food, the importance of appropriate clothing types, global footprint, and shelter for all, as well as the non-monetary gifts of nature.

School students will also discuss important topics like wildlife preservation, while senior school students will focus on making their surroundings plastic-free and the effects of plastic pollution.

