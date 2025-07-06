Erasmus hails brave, tough Italy after Springboks victory

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus praised brave and tough Italy, who denied 42-24 winners South Africa the momentum they wanted in the second half of the first Test in Pretoria on Saturday. HT Image

The Springboks, winners of the Rugby World Cup a record four times, controlled the first half, scoring four tries while conceding just a penalty for a 28-3 lead.

But Italy dominated the second half, scoring three tries to two as their inexperienced team, lacking many resting first choices, left Loftus Versfeld with their pride intact.

"Give Italy credit, they really buckled down. They left some big names at home, they were without several stars, while we had experienced men playing," said Erasmus.

"We expected it to be a down-in-the-gutter fight, we knew they would man up and they certainly did, in all departments.

"We tried to impose our game, but they just would not allow it. They defended very well, they were certainly gutsy and they turned up the heat in the second half.

"We would have different guys knocking-on, we missed lineout jumps and throws, and there were just a helluva lot of mistakes.

"I would love to pinpoint why, but luckily it is all fixable. The first 10 minutes of the second half were very stop-start and we just did not feel we could get our intensity.

"We tried to get our speed up but there were so many stoppages, and after those breaks, Italy switched on immediately, which we could not do, which is obviously a concern.

"Italy threw a lot of physicality at us, they made 130 tackles in the first half but did not break in the second half, which shows they are very fit and passionate.

"But our physicality and intensity were not where they should have been. It was very frustrating after the week went well, us coaches felt the team were into it, they were nice and physical," added Erasmus.

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada said with so many old heads back at home, his team had to show plenty of courage to spoil the more experienced Springboks' plans.

"We have 17 players not here so it was very important for us to be brave and fully commit to a big game in defence," the former Argentina fly-half said.

"Our really excellent 'jackals' had to recover balls and stop their attacks, and we also had to stop their carries from hurting as much as they can.

"I am so proud because the Springboks came hard at us and we showed a lot of effort and commitment. I am proud for a huge amount of reasons.

"Maybe we did not believe enough in ourselves in the first half and did not try the things we prepared. So the players were made aware at half-time that they could do much better.

"The way our leaders handled the second half was really critical and our 'grenade squad' did really well when it came off the bench.

"I am very happy that we did not concede a try from the mauls because that is one of the Springboks' strengths," Quesada added.

