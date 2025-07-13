Euro 2025: Netherlands ready to believe in miracles and win big against France to advance

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Posed with the question “Do you believe in miracles?” at the Women’s European Championship, the Netherlands said it does. HT Image

The Dutch likely must beat an in-form France by three clear goals on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals, needing to make up ground after a 4-0 beating by England.

“Miracles exist,” Netherlands coach Andries Jonker said in translated comments on Saturday. “After a very heavy 4-0 defeat there is one thing you can do, rise up again.”

The scenario in Group D is that France sits top on six points, and England is expected also to end on six points by beating Wales in the final round of games played at the same time on Sunday evening in Switzerland.

That would leave just one Dutch path to finish runner-up to England in the standings — a big win over France to lift them in a three-way tiebreaker between the six-point teams. The decider would be goal difference for those three teams in games against each other while excluding their results against Wales.

“Remember Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain,” Jonker said, citing the men’s Champions League epic in 2017 that is known in soccer lore as ‘La Remontada,’ the comeback.

Barcelona lost 4-0 in Paris in the first leg of the round of 16, then won 6-1 at home to advance.

“There is no other option,” added Jonker, once an assistant coach at Barcelona, but to deliver an unforgettable game and performance.

France coach Laurent Bonadei saw no disrespect when told of Jonker’s comments — and countered with humor.

“That’s normal, that’s his role,” Bonadei said of his counterpart’s confidence, though noted his own team’s threat after scoring six goals across its two wins so far.

“It's maybe not 3-0 that he needs to win, but 5-2 or 6-3,” said the France coach, whose team needs only a point to top the standings. “It will be a beautiful game. I would prefer to be in our place than theirs.”

Of course, if tournament debutant Wales was to stop England winning — not miraculous, though unlikely after losing to the Netherlands and 4-1 to France — then a win of any kind for the Dutch would be enough to advance.

“Wales is so eager to beat England,” said the Netherlands’ veteran No. 10 Daniëlle van de Donk, who also was asked if she believed in miracles.

“I believe in our team,” van de Donk said in translated comments, “and in football anything is possible.”

