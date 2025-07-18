Euro 2025: Spain star Aitana Bonmatí says she's mentally stronger after stay in hospital

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Spain's opponents at the Women's European Championships maybe don't want to hear Aitana Bonmatí say she is even better as a player after her recent spell in the hospital. HT Image

Bonmatí said Thursday she is “100% physically” on the eve of a quarterfinal game against host Switzerland that will be exactly three weeks since she was hospitalized with viral meningitis.

"I think this new Aitana is even stronger mentally with the same ambitions," the two-time defending Ballon d'Or winner said in translated comments. “I reminded myself who I am.

“I feel very well, you can see from my face I glad to be here,” Bonmatí added, though she acknowledged she had learned because “I am not used to managing these kinds of situations.”

Bonmatí was treated in a Madrid hospital before traveling to Switzerland one day later than the rest of the world champion and tournament favorite's squad.

“I was frustrated, I suffered I must admit. It was five days before the start of the tournament," she said at the pregame news conference at the stadium in Bern.

“What happened was unexpected. I felt super well, physically I was perfect,” she said. “But I never thought I wouldn’t be here. I thought I may miss some games.”

Bonmatí even was well enough to enter from the bench on the second day of Euro 2025, in the 81st minute of Spain's 5-0 win over Portugal. She came on for the second half of the 6-2 win against Belgium, when the score was 2-1.

She played the full game in a 3-1 win over Italy ensuring Spain finished top of its group. The team tied the tournament record of scoring 14 goals in the opening phase.

“I am happy because the team was super good,” Bonmatí said. “We played an excellent tournament and now the best part is coming.”

Spain faces the host nation in the quarterfinals, as at Euro 2022 in England losing 2-1 after extra time to the eventual title holder.

Spain also met Switzerland in the first knockout round at the 2023 World Cup and Bonmatí scored twice in a 5-1 win in the round of 16.

Spain coach Montse Tomé has a full and fearsomely talented squad to pick from with a little uncertainty over the goalkeeper position.

Adriana Nanclares of Athletic Bilbao has been a surprise choice ahead of Barcelona's Cata Coll, and Tomé said the players did not know yet who she wants to start the game.

