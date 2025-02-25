Exploring Family Vacations with Club Mahindra: Hill Stations Near Delhi

Delhi’s scorching summers and hectic city life often call for a refreshing escape to the hills. Fortunately, the northern region of India is blessed with breathtaking hill stations that offer cool weather, scenic landscapes, and a perfect retreat for families. Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or cultural experiences, there are hill stations near Delhi that fit every preference. Experience the magic of Hill stations in Delhi with Club Mahindra; Source: Club Mahindra

Here’s a guide to some of the best hill stations near Delhi, along with comfortable stays to make your trip even more special.

1. Shimla – The Queen of Hills

Distance from Delhi: 340 km (Approx. 7-8 hours by road)

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is undoubtedly one of the best hill stations near Delhi. Known for its colonial charm, scenic beauty, and pleasant climate, Shimla is an excellent destination for families.

Things to Do in Shimla with Family:

Take a stroll on Mall Road and enjoy shopping and street food

Visit the Jakhoo Temple and enjoy panoramic views of the city

Experience the toy train ride from Kalka to Shimla, a UNESCO heritage journey

Explore the historic Christ Church and Ridge Road for stunning views

Shimla offers a variety of accommodations, from budget homestays to premium resorts. For a comfortable family-friendly experience, resorts like Club Mahindra Kandaghat provide scenic views and curated activities.

2. Manali – A Scenic Wonderland

Distance from Delhi: 530 km (Approx. 12-14 hours by road)

Manali is an all-time favourite among travellers looking for a mix of adventure and relaxation. Nestled in the Beas River Valley, Manali offers picturesque landscapes, lush greenery, and thrilling activities.

Things to Do in Manali with Family:

Visit the Hadimba Devi Temple, surrounded by cedar forests.

Explore Solang Valley, known for snow activities and paragliding.

Take a dip in the hot water springs of Vashisht Temple.

Drive to the Rohtang Pass (seasonal) for breathtaking views.

Manali has numerous stay options, ranging from guesthouses to premium resorts. Several family-friendly accommodations, including Club Mahindra White Meadows and Club Mahindra Snow Peaks, offer excellent views, delicious local cuisine, and fun activities for all ages.

3. Mussoorie – The Queen of the Hills

Distance from Delhi: 290 km (Approx. 6-7 hours by road)

Mussoorie is one of the best hill stations from Delhi, known for its colonial charm and misty mountains. It’s an excellent spot for families, with plenty of activities to enjoy.

Things to Do in Mussoorie with Family:

Enjoy a cable car ride to Gun Hill, offering stunning Himalayan views.

Walk along the scenic Camel’s Back Road.

Visit Kempty Falls for a refreshing waterfall experience.

Explore Company Garden, which has a beautiful park and an artificial lake.

Mussoorie offers a range of accommodations, from luxury resorts to cosy homestays. Club Mahindra properties are one of the options offering scenic stays with family-friendly amenities.

4. Nainital – The City of Lakes

Distance from Delhi: 300 km (Approx. 6-7 hours by road)

Nainital is a picturesque hill station famous for its beautiful lakes, vibrant bazaars, and pleasant weather. It’s an ideal destination for a peaceful yet fun family vacation.

Things to Do in Nainital with Family:

Take a boat ride on the Naini Lake.

Visit Naina Devi Temple, an important religious site.

Explore the Snow View Point for breathtaking mountain vistas.

Enjoy a picnic at Tiffin Top, a great spot for family outings.

Experience the best of nature and comfort at resorts in Nainital, where relaxation meets adventure for a perfect getaway.

5. Dharamshala & McLeod Ganj – The Mini Tibet

Distance from Delhi: 470 km (Approx. 9-10 hours by road)

For families looking for a mix of spirituality, adventure, and scenic beauty, Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj make an excellent choice. These twin towns are home to Tibetan culture and monasteries, offering a unique experience.

Things to Do in Dharamshala & McLeod Ganj with Family:

Visit the Dalai Lama Temple and Tibetan monasteries.

Explore the Bhagsu Waterfall and enjoy the serene surroundings.

Take a trip to Dharamkot, a quiet village with beautiful landscapes.

Experience paragliding in Bir Billing, Asia’s best paragliding site.

Dharamshala has many accommodation options that cater to different budgets. Club Mahindra Dharamshala is one of the options that provide stunning views, cultural activities, and comfortable accommodations for a memorable family trip.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.