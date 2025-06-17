Facing elimination, Oilers undecided on Game 6 goaltender

Before the Edmonton Oilers face potential elimination in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night, head coach Kris Knoblauch wants more time to decide on a starting goaltender. HT Image

"Ultimately, it's who we feel is in the best position to win us a game. It about who's looking really good at that moment, and then we make our decision," Knoblauch said following Monday's workout in Sunrise, Fla., one day before the pivotal Game 6.

The Florida Panthers lead the series 3-2 after they dealt Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard his first loss in the playoffs in Game 5 after seven consecutive wins. Pickard has a .886 save percentage and a 2.85 goals-against average in the postseason.

Florida scored four goals on 18 shots with Pickard in goal in Game 5, but Knoblauch said there was zero blame on the veteran for any of the tallies in the 5-2 loss at Edmonton.

Goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz and general manager Stan Bowman are contributing their input in the decision, Knoblauch said.

Stuart Skinner was benched in Games 3 and 4 before Pickard got the start Saturday. Skinner was scorched for nine goals on 40 shots in the two games combined.

Skinner is 7-6 with a .891 save percentage and a 2.99 goals-against average in the postseason.

"I think Stu, like our team, is very resilient," Knoblauch said. "They play their best when their backs are against the wall. Whether it's Stu or Picks, I think they've been able to come up big at most important times."

--Field Level Media