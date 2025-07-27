Falcons lose starting WR Darnell Mooney for several weeks with shoulder injury and sign D.J. Chark

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Darnell Mooney's status for the start of the season is uncertain as the Atlanta Falcons' second-leading receiver in 2024 is expected to miss several weeks of training camp with a shoulder injury. HT Image

Mooney suffered the injury in Thursday's first practice of training camp.

The Falcons bolstered their depth chart at wide receiver by signing veteran D.J. Chark Jr., who joined the team for Saturday's practice. Chark worked out for the Falcons on Friday.

“That workout was already set up,” assistant general manager Kyle Smith said Saturday, referring to the visit from Chark being scheduled before Mooney's injury.

Smith said Mooney's injury is “part of the deal” and the front office is “always ready to find solutions and add to the roster whenever we can.”

Smith provided no details on the severity of Mooney's injury.

Chark, 29, began the 2024 season on injured reserve with a hip injury and was limited to four catches for 31 yards with one touchdown in seven games with the Los Angeles Chargers.

A second-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2018, Chark set career highs with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars in 2019. Following four seasons with Jacksonville, Chark played for Detroit in 2022 and Carolina in 2023.

Mooney had 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Drake London led the team with 100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.

London drew a big cheer from more than 4,000 fans when he made a one-handed sideline catch early in the practice.

London, Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud III opened training camp as Atlanta's top wide receivers. KhaDarel Hodge returns as a top backup after starting two games last season.

The injury will force Mooney to miss valuable practice time with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is entering his first full season as the starter following a three-game audition to close the 2024 season.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who is entering his 24th season since buying the team in 2002, acknowledged that a streak of seven consecutive losing seasons has been difficult to endure.

Blank, 82, said he believes the 2025 team is ready to win with second-year coach Raheem Morris and Penix following an 8-9 finish last season.

“It's been a difficult seven years, certainly for our fans and for me,” Blank said.

He recalled his first training camp at Furman University when former coach Dan Reeves provided cautionary words.

“I remember the first practices I went to seeing a lot of these young men running around,” Blank said. “My vision was every one of these guys was going to be an All-Pro. Coach Reeves said to me, ‘Well you’ve got to see them in pads.’”

Added Blank: “I’m still impatient to win. I’m a very competitive guy. ... Aspirations haven’t changed.”

Morris showed on the second day of camp that he will follow through on his promise to limit the early work for some veterans returning from injuries.

Tight end Kyle Pitts, returning from a foot injury, worked for about half of Saturday's practice while right tackle Kaleb McGary, who had an offseason arthroscopic procedure on his ankle, was held out.

